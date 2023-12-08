MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is pleased to host its annual College Credit Plus (CCP) and Financial Aid Night on Jan. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mid-Ohio ESC, 890 W. 4th Street, Mansfield.

This is open to all students and families for students in grades 6-11 for the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents and students will learn how students may take college classes next school year at no cost.

Families will learn more about the College Credit Plus program from area colleges and universities.

Additionally, students will learn about the Accuplacer assessment that will be required for placement into college classes.

There will be a financial aid meeting taking place for seniors and parents in a separate room from 6 to 7 p/m.

Parents will have the opportunity to begin the FAFSA process.

There is no registration for this event. For more information, please email Dr. Alyson Baker at abaker@hillsdalelocalschools.org.