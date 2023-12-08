Christine Kay Rader, 63, of Mansfield, lost her battle with cancer that she fought courageously. She joined her daughter and brother in Heaven on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Christine was born on November 17, 1960 in Ashland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary Jane (Bender) Crow. She was a 1979 graduate of Hillsdale High School. Christine was a manager at Layne Alan Enterprises, a job that she loved. Christine loved riding Harley’s with her husband, Kevin and watching NASCAR. But most of all, Christine loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her family and the precious memories they shared together.

Christine leaves behind her husband who she married on July 3, 2010, Kevin Rader; her son, Jonathan (Tonia) Strine; her mother, Mary Jane Crow; her grandchildren, Dakota Hower, Chase Soles, and Rhianne Soles; her sisters, Debbie McGovern and Dawnette (Ron) Mowery; her ½ sister, Carolanne (Jeff) Barnt; her brother, Jay (Stephanie) Crow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenny Soles; her father, Charles Crow; and her brother, Michael Crow.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

