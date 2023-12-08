Charlene James of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at her home. She was born on October 27, 1944, in Carter County, Kentucky, to the late Millie (Flinn) and John Easterling.

Charlene enjoyed shopping, traveling and spoiling her late daughter, Chris Nedrow and her granddaughter, Corrine Nedrow. Charlene loved her family and kept them close to her heart at all times.

She is survived by her husband, Roy James; granddaughter, Corrine Nedrow; four brothers, Robert, Joe, Steve, and John “Barney” Easterling; and a sister, Rose Easterling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Chris Nedrow.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd.

