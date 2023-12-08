Carline L “Cork” (Yarnell) Harvey, 85, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Carline was born September 19, 1938, in Mansfield, to Hollie and Olive G. (Snow) Yarnell. She graduated from Lucas High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, H. Bernard Harvey on September 23, 1956. Carline was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple. She had great memories of driving her Trans Am, and she loved Florida. Carline loved her job as a lab technician and would bring home lots of sample eggnog ice cream to Bernard.

Carline and Bernard had a son, Matthew, that drowned at age 7 on December 20, 1969.

Along with her husband, Bernard, she is survived by her sister, Nita Morey of Columbus; sister-in-law, Helen Yarnell of Lucas; and many nieces and nephews, including Pam and Jeff.

Carline was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and her beloved son, Matthew Harvey.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be held at Mansfield Baptist Temple, 752 Stewart Road N, Mansfield from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carline’s honor to Southern Care Hospice, 2291 W. 4th Street, Suite G, Ontario, Ohio 44906.

