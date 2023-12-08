GALION — Two people were arrested on Friday after a joint investigation between detectives from Galion Police Department and METRICH.

The agencies conducted a executed a search warrant at 930 Harding Way East, Galion, after a probe into the sale of prescription drugs from the residence.

The subject of the investigation, Shelby Compston of Galion, was arrested at the scene. Also arrested was Cheyenne Lenhart on an unrelated warrant out of Richland County, authorities stated.

Galion Police reported that suspected drugs and paraphernalia were collected.

Reports will be forwarded to Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

The Galion Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Galion Police Department Tips Line at 419-468-3840 or leave a tip at METRICH at 419-522-7463 or by downloading the METRICH app for you smart phone.