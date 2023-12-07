A beacon of advanced eye care is shining brightly in both Mansfield and Columbus. ReVision LASIK & Cataract Surgery is redefining the landscape of ophthalmology with a commitment to cutting-edge technology, personalized patient care, and a vision for the future.

Dr. Thomas Litzinger, M.D., a Columbus native, didn’t always see himself in the field of ophthalmology. As he was growing up, Litzinger was continuously doing detailed work with his hands, particularly an innate passion for art.

“I considered graphic design or fine arts. But I thought, people are what make me tick. Helping people is what energizes me. I knew I had to try medicine,” Litzinger said.

Litzinger’s passion for eye surgery was sparked during a medical mission in Honduras. In a group with internal medicine doctors, Litzinger struggled with conflicting feelings on if the medical procedures performed would create a lasting impact. But on the plane ride home, he sat next to a group of ophthalmologists and techs, expressing to him that during their time there they had cured blindness in about 250 people.

After completing medical school at Ohio State and an extensive ophthalmology surgical training in San Francisco, he further honed his skills through a corneal fellowship at Duke University.

“When I sat down for my first surgery, I was like, ‘Wow. This is art.’ It was the same sort of feelings and wavelengths and mindset, the same sort of visualization and detailed work with my hands. Ultimately, I didn’t have to give one up for the other,” Litzinger said.

His journey led him to LASIK, a procedure that had a personal resonance, having undergone it himself. This experience, combined with his artistic inclinations and detail-oriented nature, led him to ophthalmology. Dr. Litzinger sees eye surgery as an art form, a sentiment reflected in the precision and care he brings to every procedure.

As a partner of Revision LASIK & Cataract Surgery, Dr. Litzinger collaborates with practice founder, Dr. James Schumer to create a practice that goes beyond the traditional medical experience. The duo has fostered a unique culture that prioritizes not only advanced medical techniques but also a high-touch patient experience.

“Dr. Schumer and I are like minded, we have a ton of fun creating a respectful and fun environment for our employees, and a supportive one that not only supports their needs at work, but you know, encourages them to be the best versions of themselves,” Litzinger said.

They often share literature with one another on health and wellness, and after completed, share with their team. With a tight knit practice and group of employees, ReVision is able to make patients in both locations feel at home.

Both Mansfield and Columbus practices offer patients the convenience of coming to one location for everything, from consultation to surgery and after-care visits.

“Patients are meeting our technology right away, even in clinical visits. We have an abundance of technology in our surgical centers,” Litzinger said.

ReVision stands out not just for its exceptional medical expertise but also for its commitment to technology. The practice is at the forefront of adopting the latest advancements in ophthalmic technology, enhancing precision and safety for patients. The incorporation of femtosecond laser technology in cataract surgery is a prime example, allowing for more precision and control.

“You know the most exciting thing is the constant improvements that the companies are making that manufacture these advanced lenses. There’s what are considered premium or advanced lenses. They just keep getting better and patient satisfaction is off the charts,” Litzinger said.“The technology keeps increasing to the point where a lot of people are glasses free or very close to it, in all ranges of vision.”

Looking ahead, ReVision has ambitious plans. While growth is on the horizon, Dr. Litzinger emphasizes the importance of maintaining a high standard of care across multiple locations.

ReVision is not just an eye care center; it’s a testament to the transformative power of vision, guided by a team dedicated to shaping the future of eye surgery. Learn more about ReVision LASIK & Cataract Surgery on their website.