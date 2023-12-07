Joan (Frederick) Johnson, 91, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Joan was born on July 26, 1932, in White Oak, KY, to Finley and Hattie (Griffith) Frederick.

She is survived by daughters, Cleora Johnson, Patty (David) Day, and Louise Thomas; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling Hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Joe Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Mansfield Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com.

