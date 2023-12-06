MANSFIELD — The new Buckeye Express Car Wash is ready to help cars and the community shine.

The new 381 Park Ave. West location celebrated its opening on Dec. 1 in the former Park Avenue Car Wash.

Zack Murton, Buckeye Express district manager, said the business aims to give back to the community through free car wash promotions and charity drives.

“We’ve always given out free car washes to veterans on Veterans Day, and we do Teacher Appreciation days and First responder Appreciation days,” he said. “Anything we can do to give back to those who serve our community is important to us.”

There are currently 11 Buckeye Express car wash locations across Northeast Ohio. The business is headquartered in Mansfield.

Jennifer Wagner, member services coordinator for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, thanked the company for investing in Richland County.

“I’m so glad this building is no longer sitting empty, and we’re thankful for your investment here in Richland County and downtown Mansfield,” Wagner said.

Each car wash comes with free vacuums, which run during the business’ operating hours.

“Any customer is welcome to use them before or after their car wash,” Murton said.

Single washes cost between $10 and $25 depending on the services customers need. Unlimited monthly wash plans are also available at different price points. The unlimited washes can be used at the Park Ave. location or any other Buckeye Express.

Each customer receives air fresheners and a car towel. The business also offers fleet discounts.

The operating hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday during the winter. Daylight savings time hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Customers can contact the Mansfield Park Avenue location at 567-314-1400 or BuckeyeExpress@ohiocwh.com.

The business is also on Facebook and online at www.buckeyeexpresscarwash.com.