MANSFIELD — The Renaissance Theatre welcomes back the Richland Academy of the Arts: The Nutcracker Ballet this weekend.

The performances will include two shows, Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for this enchanting performance start at $15 and can be purchased on the Renaissance website.

The Richland Academy of the Arts, under the direction of Marden Ramos (RAA Artistic Director) and Sarah Horrigan-Ramos (RAA Dance Department Chair), is proud to present its eighth annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet at The Renaissance Theatre as part of their esteemed family series.

A captivating ballet suitable for all ages, The Nutcracker promises to be a magical experience, introducing young audiences to the grace and beauty of classical dance through Tchaikovsky’s mesmerizing score and a vibrantly theatrical production.

Principal Dancers

● Eva Rietschlin (Ontario High School, Sophomore)

● Lily Feasel (Lexington High School, Junior)

● Olyve Isch (Lexington Elementary)

● Ella Walker (Madison High School, Senior)

● Joy Parker-Sweeting (Shelby High School, Senior)

● Ava Irwin (Genesis Christian Academy, Sophomore)

● Piper Hilterman (Logos Online, 8th grade)

● Guest dancers Erin Ekin and Thomas McGuire will grace the stage for the Sugar Plum Fairy Pas De Deux.

Olyve Isch, who portrays Young Clara, has eagerly anticipated this moment since July.

“I’ve been in The Nutcracker for the last three years, and Young Clara has always been one of my favorite parts. To be able to be Young Clara is so exciting!” Olyve exclaimed.

Her parents, Ian and Erin Isch, expressed their pride and excitement for Olyve’s achievement.

“I am so incredibly proud and excited for Olyve being cast as Young Clara. I’m thankful for all the teachers at the Academy for helping create her love of dance and the dedication they put into these young dancers,” Erin Isch said.

Ian added, “I never thought I would be a ‘Dance Dad,’ but seeing her do what she loves with so much commitment and passion gives me so much joy.”

Performance details

● Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

● Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

● Venue: The Renaissance Theatre, Mansfield, Ohio.

Tickets are available and can be purchased through the Renaissance Box Office at 419-522-2726 or rentickets.org.

The Nutcracker unfolds the enchanting tale of Clara, a young girl gifted with a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve.

Audiences will be transported through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets, indulging in a delightful array of dances.

Mark your calendars for this traditional production of Richland Academy of the Arts’: The Nutcracker Ballet, presented by The Renaissance Theatre.

For more information about The Richland Academy of the Arts, please visit www.richlandacademy.com.

Richland Academy, where anyone can explore the artist within, is located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St., founded in 1991 and supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

For tickets and information, visit rentickets.org or call/visit the box office at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44902, 419-522-2726.