MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Arts and Culture Sector has announced its ARTTALK gathering will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at Element Of Art Studio/Gallery, 96 N. Main St. in downtown Mansfield.

ARTTALK is a monthly networking event for artists of all ages, mediums, and skill levels to meet, interact, share ideas, and build community.

This monthly mixer is a low-key networking event open to all artists of all mediums.

The location will change month by month.

ARTTALK is slated to be held the first Wednesday of each month.

ARTTALK is presented by the Mansfield Arts and Culture Sector as a way to empower artists by building the foundations for a diverse and thriving art scene in Mansfield and Richland County.