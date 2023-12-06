OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 5, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance Marlington dominates Hanoverton United in convincing showing

Alliance Marlington recorded a big victory over Hanoverton United 62-31 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Ashland Crestview prevails over Fredericktown

Ashland Crestview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-56 win over Fredericktown in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Austintown Fitch tops Canton Central Catholic

Austintown Fitch eventually beat Canton Central Catholic 66-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon overcomes Gibsonburg

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Gibsonburg 57-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Gibsonburg faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Beloit West Branch escapes close call with Canfield South Range

Beloit West Branch topped Canfield South Range 51-50 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canfield South Range High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Canfield South Range squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Beloit West Branch faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local.

Berlin Hiland overcomes Wooster Triway in seat-squirming affair

Berlin Hiland posted a narrow 64-56 win over Wooster Triway for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Berlin Hiland High on Dec. 5.

Beverly Fort Frye tops Caldwell

Beverly Fort Frye scored early and often to roll over Caldwell 69-38 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Caldwell and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Blanchester routs Ripley RULH

Blanchester recorded a big victory over Ripley RULH 47-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Bowling Green exhales after close call with Toledo Rogers

Bowling Green posted a narrow 54-47 win over Toledo Rogers for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Bristolville Bristol prevails over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Bristolville Bristol raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 93-66 win over Andover Pymatuning Valley on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Bristolville Bristol faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bristolville Bristol faced off against McDonald.

Brookville sprints past New Paris National Trail

Brookville eventually beat New Paris National Trail 71-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Canal Fulton Northwest earns solid win over Alliance

Canal Fulton Northwest knocked off Alliance 72-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep dominates Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lancaster Fairfield Christian 79-26 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Casstown Miami East outlasts Troy

Casstown Miami East pushed past Troy for a 59-49 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and Troy squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Chesterland West Geauga overcomes Chagrin Falls Kenston

Chesterland West Geauga pushed past Chagrin Falls Kenston for a 72-57 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Chesterland West Geauga and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 50-46 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Middlefield Cardinal.

Cincinnati College Prep sprints past Cincinnati Riverview East

Cincinnati College Prep knocked off Cincinnati Riverview East 53-43 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Cincinnati College Prep and Cincinnati Riverview East squared off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Cincinnati Riverview East Academy.

Cincinnati Elder overwhelms Union Cooper

Cincinnati Elder handled Union Cooper 60-28 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Union Cooper faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

Cincinnati La Salle escapes close call with Fairfield

Cincinnati La Salle posted a narrow 58-52 win over Fairfield at Cincinnati La Salle High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cincinnati Moeller outlasts Cincinnati Princeton

Cincinnati Moeller notched a win against Cincinnati Princeton 56-46 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Moeller played in a 57-36 game on March 4, 2023.

Cincinnati Spencer Center high school for Gifted and Exceptional Students posts win at Cincinnati College Prep’s expense

Cincinnati Spencer Center high school for Gifted and Exceptional Students grabbed a 59-47 victory at the expense of Cincinnati College Prep in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie overcomes Felicity-Franklin Local in seat-squirming affair

Clarksville Clinton-Massie posted a narrow 69-61 win over Felicity-Franklin Local in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Columbiana bests Salineville Southern Local

Columbiana recorded a big victory over Salineville Southern Local 72-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana faced off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

Columbiana Heartland Christian outlasts North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Columbiana Heartland Christian grabbed an 84-70 victory at the expense of North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off with Salem in a basketball game.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne dominates Columbus Whetstone in convincing showing

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne earned a convincing 64-31 win over Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Cortland Lakeview routs Youngstown Liberty

Cortland Lakeview controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-35 win against Youngstown Liberty for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Crown City South Gallia rides to cruise-control win over Reedsville Eastern

Crown City South Gallia left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Reedsville Eastern from start to finish for a 74-39 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and Reedsville Eastern squared off on Feb. 20, 2023 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Bidwell River Valley.

Danville holds off West Lafayette Ridgewood

Danville finally found a way to top West Lafayette Ridgewood 58-57 at Danville High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Pleasant Hill Newton comes up short in matchup with Dayton Miami Valley

Dayton Miami Valley collected a solid win over Pleasant Hill Newton in a 57-46 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

East Liverpool defeats Carrollton

East Liverpool’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Carrollton 73-40 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time East Liverpool and Carrollton played in a 47-43 game on March 1, 2023.

East Liverpool Beaver Local overwhelms Columbiana Crestview

East Liverpool Beaver Local handled Columbiana Crestview 74-42 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Columbiana Crestview played in a 60-46 game on Dec. 28, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 1, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against Beloit West Branch.

Eaton denies Oxford Talawanda’s challenge

Eaton pushed past Oxford Talawanda for a 64-48 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

The last time Oxford Talawanda and Eaton played in a 69-61 game on Feb. 12, 2022.

Fairfield claims victory against Lynchburg – Clay

Fairfield grabbed a 60-49 victory at the expense of Lynchburg – Clay for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Fairfield opened with a 12-11 advantage over Lynchburg – Clay through the first quarter.

The Mustangs moved ahead by earning a 26-23 advantage over the Indians at the end of the second quarter.

Fairfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-26 lead over Lynchburg – Clay.

The Mustangs rallied in the final quarter, but the Indians skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Fairfield and Lynchburg – Clay faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Lynchburg – Clay High School.

Franklin earns stressful win over Waynesville

Franklin posted a narrow 64-59 win over Waynesville for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Franklin High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Franklin and Waynesville squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Waynesville High School.

Grove City escapes close call with Canal Winchester

Grove City posted a narrow 59-50 win over Canal Winchester in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Grove City and Canal Winchester faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Canal Winchester High School.

Grove City Central Crossing thwarts Columbus Hamilton Township’s quest

Grove City Central Crossing grabbed a 63-51 victory at the expense of Columbus Hamilton Township in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian earns stressful win over Lockland

Hamilton Cincinnati Christian posted a narrow 59-55 win over Lockland in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Hamilton Cincinnati Christian and Lockland squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Lockland High School.

Hamilton Ross sets early tone to dominate Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

A swift early pace pushed Hamilton Ross past Cincinnati Mt. Healthy Tuesday 70-41 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Mt. Healthy High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Mt Healthy squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Mt Healthy squared off with Cincinnati Colerain in a basketball game.

Harrod Allen East tops Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Harrod Allen East knocked off Mt. Victory Ridgemont 71-59 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Hudson dominates Aurora

Hudson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Aurora 64-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Ironton Rock Hill crushes Oak Hill

Ironton Rock Hill raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-35 win over Oak Hill in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The first quarter gave Ironton Rock Hill a 13-6 lead over Oak Hill.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Oaks made it 35-29.

Ironton Rock Hill jumped to a 45-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redmen held on with a 10-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton Rock Hill and Oak Hill played in a 49-22 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

Jackson narrowly defeats Greenfield McClain

Jackson eventually beat Greenfield McClain 69-51 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Jackson and Greenfield McClain faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Jackson High School.

Johnstown sets early tone to dominate Mt. Vernon

Johnstown controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 68-33 victory over Mt. Vernon on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Johnstown opened with a 31-8 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets trimmed the margin to make it 36-16 at the intermission.

Johnstown jumped to a 61-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 68-33.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Johnstown faced off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

Johnstown Northridge routs Baltimore Liberty Union

Johnstown Northridge dismissed Baltimore Liberty Union by a 59-30 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Kansas Lakota escapes close call with Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Kansas Lakota topped Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 66-64 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Kansas Lakota squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Kent Roosevelt defeats Mogadore Field

It was a tough night for Mogadore Field which was overmatched by Kent Roosevelt in this 62-35 verdict.

Last season, Kent Roosevelt and Mogadore Field squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Mogadore Field High School.

Kettering Fairmont narrowly defeats Clayton Northmont

Kettering Fairmont knocked off Clayton Northmont 54-42 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Kettering Fairmont a 13-8 lead over Clayton Northmont.

The Firebirds opened a thin 25-14 gap over the Thunderbolts at halftime.

Clayton Northmont trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 34-30.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Clayton Northmont faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont.

Kinsman Badger posts win at Fairport Harbor Fairport’s expense

Kinsman Badger grabbed a 75-61 victory at the expense of Fairport Harbor Fairport in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Kinsman Badger and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Union delivers statement win over Albany Alexander

Lancaster Fairfield Union recorded a big victory over Albany Alexander 62-15 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Albany Alexander played in a 64-40 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

Latham Western survives multiple overtimes to defeat Mowrystown Whiteoak

Latham Western grabbed the final advantage in a 72-70 overtime victory over Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 1, Latham Western squared off with Piketon in a basketball game.

Niles comes up short in matchup with Leavittsburg LaBrae

Leavittsburg LaBrae eventually beat Niles 75-63 at Niles Mckinley High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Niles and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Leetonia overcomes Wellsville in seat-squirming affair

Leetonia finally found a way to top Wellsville 48-46 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Wellsville and Leetonia squared off on Jan. 14, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange darts by New Albany

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Albany 53-31 Tuesday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and New Albany squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Lisbon darts by East Palestine

Lisbon’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Palestine 75-42 at Lisbon David Anderson High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lisbon and East Palestine faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Lyndhurst Brush overcomes Euclid in seat-squirming affair

Lyndhurst Brush posted a narrow 47-45 win over Euclid in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Lyndhurst Brush and Euclid faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Euclid High School.

Madison slips past Geneva

Madison posted a narrow 52-48 win over Geneva in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Manchester outlasts New Boston Glenwood

Manchester handed New Boston Glenwood a tough 59-41 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Marietta dominates Logan

Marietta earned a convincing 55-18 win over Logan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Martins Ferry claims victory against St. Clairsville

Martins Ferry handed St. Clairsville a tough 79-66 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

Marysville tacks win on Bellefontaine

Marysville controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-30 win against Bellefontaine in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Marysville and Bellefontaine played in a 72-49 game on Jan. 2, 2023.

McArthur Vinton County posts win at Chillicothe Zane Trace’s expense

McArthur Vinton County notched a win against Chillicothe Zane Trace 73-60 at Mcarthur Vinton County High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

McArthur Vinton County opened with an 18-13 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting moved in front for a 34-29 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

McArthur Vinton County darted to a 51-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 22-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and McArthur Vinton County played in a 72-63 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

McDermott Northwest dominates Portsmouth Clay

McDermott Northwest earned a convincing 57-21 win over Portsmouth Clay for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Millbury Lake survives for narrow win over Tontogany Otsego

Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Tontogany Otsego 73-72 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Tontogany Otsego and Millbury Lake squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Millbury Lake High School.

Miller City bests Swanton

Miller City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-31 win over Swanton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Millersburg West Holmes crushes Byesville Meadowbrook

Millersburg West Holmes dismissed Byesville Meadowbrook by a 68-44 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Millersburg West Holmes jumped in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-22 advantage at half over the Colts.

Millersburg West Holmes thundered to a 50-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Minerva edges past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in tough test

Minerva topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, as it began with a 11-5 edge over Minerva through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-13 margin over the Lions at half.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley had a 29-26 edge on Minerva at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Lions pulled off a stirring 21-16 fourth quarter to trip the Trojans.

Monroe grinds out close victory over Wilmington

Monroe topped Wilmington 53-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Nelsonville-York takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to New Lexington

New Lexington fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 60-41 win over Nelsonville-York during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Nelsonville-York, as it began with a 12-9 edge over New Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 33-20 lead over the Buckeyes at the intermission.

New Lexington jumped to a 49-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Nelsonville-York squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Nelsonville-York High School.

New Riegel earns narrow win over Elmore Woodmore

New Riegel topped Elmore Woodmore 62-53 in a tough tilt on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Newton Falls dominates Girard

Newton Falls unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Girard 47-26 Tuesday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

North Royalton records thin win against Willoughby South

North Royalton posted a narrow 50-42 win over Willoughby South in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

The last time Willoughby South and North Royalton played in a 63-49 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Rossford comes up short in matchup with Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor knocked off Rossford 68-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Oak Harbor High on Dec. 5.

Orrville records thin win against Strasburg

Orrville posted a narrow 48-45 win over Strasburg in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Pemberville Eastwood darts by Maumee

It was a tough night for Maumee which was overmatched by Pemberville Eastwood in this 66-22 verdict.

The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee played in a 59-49 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Portsmouth earns solid win over Louisa Lawrence County

Portsmouth eventually beat Louisa Lawrence County 74-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Portsmouth sprints past Chesapeake Lawrence County

Portsmouth notched a win against Chesapeake Lawrence County 74-60 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Racine Southern earns narrow win over Wellston

Racine Southern finally found a way to top Wellston 55-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Ravenna Southeast outlasts Lowellville

Ravenna Southeast notched a win against Lowellville 43-29 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Ravenna Southeast a 10-9 lead over Lowellville.

The Pirates opened a tight 18-16 gap over the Rockets at the half.

Ravenna Southeast moved to a 35-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Lowellville and Ravenna Southeast played in a 77-62 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Richfield Revere rides to cruise-control win over Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

Richfield Revere’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 77-19 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Rootstown rides to cruise-control win over Garrettsville Garfield

Rootstown unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Garrettsville Garfield 58-36 Tuesday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Rootstown faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Rootstown High School.

Sabina East Clinton thwarts West Union’s quest

Sabina East Clinton handed West Union a tough 57-40 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Sarahsville Shenandoah collects victory over Matamoras Frontier

Sarahsville Shenandoah eventually beat Matamoras Frontier 71-52 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah a 26-11 lead over Matamoras Frontier.

The Zeps registered a 42-18 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Matamoras Frontier got within 54-33.

The Cougars narrowed the gap 19-17 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Sidney earns solid win over New Carlisle Tecumseh

Sidney eventually beat New Carlisle Tecumseh 55-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Carlisle Tecumseh High on Dec. 5.

Sidney opened with a 13-10 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.

The Arrows had a 22-18 edge on the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Sidney broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-27 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 23-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sidney and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Dec. 30, 2021 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Southington Chalker earns narrow win over Warren Lordstown

Southington Chalker posted a narrow 52-43 win over Warren Lordstown on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Southington Chalker and Warren Lordstown faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central escapes Richmond Edison in thin win

Steubenville Catholic Central posted a narrow 61-52 win over Richmond Edison for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Last season, Richmond Edison and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Richmond Edison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Toronto.

Struthers tacks win on Berlin Center Western Reserve

Struthers dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-40 win over Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Struthers and Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Struthers High School.

Tiffin Calvert dominates Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in convincing showing

Tiffin Calvert’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 65-37 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 20-11 lead over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.

The Crimson Streaks battled back to make it 26-22 at the half.

Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 47-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senecas held on with an 18-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe tops Piqua

Tipp City Tippecanoe scored early and often to roll over Piqua 67-35 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua played in a 62-41 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day overwhelms Detroit Lincoln-King

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-27 win against Detroit Lincoln-King in a Michigan boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales denies Findlay Liberty-Benton’s challenge

Toledo St. Francis de Sales handed Findlay Liberty-Benton a tough 45-27 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

Trenton Edgewood outlasts Cincinnati Colerain in multi-OT classic

Trenton Edgewood took overtime to beat Cincinnati Colerain 68-66 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Cincinnati Colerain and Trenton Edgewood squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy.

Trotwood-Madison prevails over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne

Trotwood-Madison recorded a big victory over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 61-41 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 5.

Uhrichsville Claymont overpowers Navarre Fairless in thorough fashion

Uhrichsville Claymont dominated Navarre Fairless 55-29 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Union City defeats Union City Mississinawa Valley

Union City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-19 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The last time Union City Mississinawa Valley and Union City played in a 53-48 game on Dec. 7, 2021.

Vienna Mathews crushes Cortland Maplewood

Vienna Mathews handled Cortland Maplewood 69-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Cortland Maplewood squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

Warren Champion sprints past Mineral Ridge

Warren Champion knocked off Mineral Ridge 60-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Mineral Ridge High on Dec. 5.

Warren G. Harding tacks win on Youngstown East

Warren G. Harding’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Youngstown East 72-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The last time Warren G. Harding and Youngstown East played in a 54-44 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Warren John F. Kennedy narrowly defeats Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 71-59 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 33-33 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Warren John F. Kennedy enjoyed a thin margin over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney with a 48-47 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-12 edge.

Washington Court House Miami Trace overcomes Chillicothe

Washington Court House Miami Trace collected a solid win over Chillicothe in a 63-50 verdict on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Chillicothe squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Wellsburg Brooke claims tight victory against Bellaire

Wellsburg Brooke finally found a way to top Bellaire 82-78 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Bellaire and Wellsburg Brooke squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Wellsburg Brooke High School.

Cincinnati Withrow comes up short in matchup with West Chester Lakota West

West Chester Lakota West grabbed a 58-46 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Withrow during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Recently on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Withrow squared off with Indianapolis Crispus Attucks in a basketball game.

Westerville Genoa Christian takes down Etna Liberty Christian

Westerville Genoa Christian rolled past Etna Liberty Christian for a comfortable 59-29 victory on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Westerville North exhales after close call with Gahanna Lincoln

Westerville North posted a narrow 64-62 win over Gahanna Lincoln for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Last season, Westerville North and Gahanna Lincoln squared off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

Westerville South carves slim margin over Dublin Coffman

Westerville South finally found a way to top Dublin Coffman 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Coffman squared off on Feb. 13, 2023 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Williamsport Westfall escapes Circleville Logan Elm in thin win

Williamsport Westfall finally found a way to top Circleville Logan Elm 45-39 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Dec. 21, 2021 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek.

Winchester Eastern records thin win against Fayetteville

Winchester Eastern posted a narrow 42-35 win over Fayetteville at Winchester Eastern High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Fayetteville and Winchester Eastern played in a 64-52 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

Woodsfield Monroe Central takes down Bridgeport

Woodsfield Monroe Central dominated Bridgeport 67-42 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Woodsfield Monroe Central High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Bridgeport faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian overcomes West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s lead to earn win

West Alexandria Twin Valley South cut in front to start, but Xenia Legacy Christian answered the challenge to collect a 57-41 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Xenia Legacy Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense moved in front for a 30-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped to a 45-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Youngstown Boardman tops Campbell Memorial

Youngstown Boardman eventually beat Campbell Memorial 50-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Youngstown Chaney escapes close call with Warren Howland

Youngstown Chaney topped Warren Howland 53-47 in a tough tilt on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Warren Howland played in a 64-46 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, Warren Howland squared off with New Castle Shenango in a basketball game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.