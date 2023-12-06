Jeffrey “Jeff” Michael Cerreta, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and resident of Galion, passed away on December 5, 2023, at the age of 64. He was born on November 4, 1959, to the late, Louis Anthony Cerreta, Jr, and his surviving mother, Joyce “June” (Lowery) Cerreta.



Jeff will be dearly missed by his loving spouse, Linda (Eldridge) Cerreta. Jeff and Linda met in 2004 and have been together these past nineteen years. Together, they shared countless cherished memories and built a strong bond that will endure beyond his passing.



In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his son, Clinton Michael Cerreta of Tampa, FL, his daughter, Casey Lauren Cerreta of Akron, and his four grandchildren: Galilee Cerreta, Noelle Cerreta, Chloe Cramer, Calvin Cramer and his two brothers and two sisters.



Jeff graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Alliance, Class of 1979. Jeff attended Ashland University for two years where he played football for the Ashland Eagles. He then obtained his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Akron University in 1982. Being a man of many talents, Jeff pursued many careers in life. He worked in sales, steel mill and other manufacturing industries. Jeff retired from Artic Cat in Bucyrus. He recently became a medical transport driver.



Jeff will forever be remembered for his zest for life and his ability to make people laugh with a joke or two. His family, especially the grandchildren, was everything to Jeff. May his spirit continue to inspire us to live each day to the fullest and appreciate our family and friends. His passion for all kinds of music and movies captured the depth of emotions and inspired those who had the privilege of knowing him. Jeff enjoyed landscaping around the house, and always had some kind of project to complete.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Jeff’s honor.



Friends may call on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Rick McCartney officiating and with the guidance of Pastor Allan Bevere.



Those wishing to share a memory of Jeff or send condolences to the Cerreta family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey “Jeff” Michael Cerreta.

Website: masfh.com