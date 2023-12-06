Harvey J. Traxler, age 74, passed away at his home, December 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 24, 1949, in Shelby to Gail E. “Jake” Traxler and Nancy J. (Metz) Traxler, he had been a lifelong Shelby resident. A 1967 graduate of Shelby High School, Harv then went on to open his own barbershop and continued working there until his retirement. He was a proud member of the Masons for over 50 years, the Eagles, Taylortown Community Church and was also the president of the Shelby Blues Football Association.

In his free time, he enjoyed attending classic car shows and gardening. Harv was an avid motorcycles rider and participated in numerous Iron Butt rides.

Harv is survived by his wife Mary (Miller) Traxler, whom he wed on November 4, 2017; his daughter, Carrie (Scot) Sifferlin of Shelby; stepsons, Chris (Jen) Fike of Akron, Mike (Shannon) Fike of Rochester Hills, MI., and Bryan (Sara) Fike of Lexington, stepdaughter, Jen (Erik) Anderson of Columbus, two grandchildren; Reese and Nash Sifferlin, seven step-grandchildren, Owen and Aubrey Fike, Anna, Adam, and Eli Fike, and Jaxon and Travis Anderson, as well as many other relatives and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Doug Traxler.

Friends may visit Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. A Masonic service will be held following the visitation at 4;00 PM. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home the following day, Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10:30 AM. Pastor Doug Tackett will officiate with internment held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Olivesburg, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice at 1713 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com