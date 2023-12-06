ASHLAND – A holiday tradition with a conservation focus, the Christmas Bird Count was inspired by competitive 19th century Christmas “Side Hunts,” where the winners were those who hunted the most birds.

Ornithologist Frank M. Chapman had a different idea, as reported by the National Audubon Society.

On Christmas Day, 1900, Chapman launched a visual count of birds, rather than a competitive hunt.

Today, the Christmas Bird Count covers much of the United States and is led by volunteers. Circle leaders then compile reports from their area and tally the total number of each species.

Ashland County has reported data since at least 1939, with nearby counts also taking place in Mohican State Park, Richland, and Wayne counties.

Why count birds?

Counting birds helps us understand population changes over time.

In the 1990s, local counts reported few Black Vultures. Now this species can be observed in large numbers, reflecting northward range expansion. The decline of some birds is also well- documented through Christmas Bird Count data.

The count helps monitor habitat changes, such as the results of natural forces like tornados or human activities.

By understanding what changes have the greatest impact, we can work to protect and improve winter habitat for everyone.

How do I participate?

Anyone can participate in the Christmas Bird Count. Please contact your site coordinator for additional information on assigned areas or to sign up for feeder watch.

Search for your local count group on the National Audubon Society map: or check out a local count below:

 Dec. 15 – Ashland County

o Hosted by the Greater Mohican Audubon Society

o Morning meeting: Charles Mill Lake Dam parking lot on ST RT 603 south of

Mifflin. Arrive at 7:45 a.m. and depart at 8 a.m.

 Dec. 15 – Stark/Wayne County

o Hosted by The Wilderness Center

 Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Richland County

 Dec. 17 (Sunday) – Knox County

o Hosted by the Brown Family Environmental Center

 Dec. 23 (Saturday) – Wayne County

o Morning meeting: Bob Evans South of Wooster, 7 a.m.

o Noon meeting: Subway at ST RT 3 and ST RT 95, noon.

 Dec. 30 (Saturday) – Mohican State Forest

o Meeting at McDonald’s on ST RT 3 in Loudonville, 7 a.m.