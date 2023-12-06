Barbara Cross, age 76, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at University Hospital of Ashland. She was blessed to be surrounded by her family that loved her so very much.

Barbara was born February 8, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Glenn and Lucinda (Hembree) Kendall. She was a 1965 graduate of Malabar High School. Barbara worked at K-mart for 14 years as a supervisor until leaving there in 1993. She also worked at Therm-O-Disc for 20 years as an op checker operator and inspector until retiring in 2008, working both for 5 years. She made many friends at both.

Barbara was a very loving, gentle, giving woman who loved making jewelry, crafts, and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed music and dancing. As grandchildren came along, she loved spoiling them and spending time playing with them as much as she could. As great-grandchildren came along the spoiling continued as did the playing and loving them as hard as she could.

Barbara was a remarkable mother, always there to lend a hand with anything or simply be there to listen or give advice. Her beautiful smile and her hugs were the best, you felt safe and loved. Those will be greatly missed.

She is survived by daughter, Lisa (David) Murch; grandchildren, David Doss, Heather (Josh) Buren, Holly (Jacques) Doss Cowan, and Savannah Cross; great-grandchildren, Madalynn, Dominque and Matéo; sister, Kathy Crank; nephew, Danny (Misty) Crank; great-nephew, Cody (Deborah) Crank; great-niece, Cada Crank and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her baby boy, Walter Lee; great-grandchild, Baby Cowan; brother-in-law, James E. Crank Sr.; nephew, James Crank Jr.; uncle, Otis Kendall; and aunt, Elsie Kendall.

Her family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett will officiate funeral services at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the funeral home. Barbara will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com