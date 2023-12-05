SHELBY — The National Wreaths Across America Day will be celebrated at Shelby Oakland Cemetery.

The Oakland Heritage Connection will host a wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Dec. 16 at Shelby Oakland Cemetery, 116 S. Gamble Street.

Oakland Cemetery is one of more than locations across the country that will recognize National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, sponsorship groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of nearly 370 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest in Oakland and Most Pure Heart of Mary cemeteries.

This annual event seeks to further the yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and volunteer for the placement of veteran’s wreaths immediately afterward as well.

A special wreath placement for Medal of Honor awardee David Cockley will take place at his mausoleum during the ceremony.

For more information, contact oaklandheritageconnection@gmail.com.

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 4,200 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.