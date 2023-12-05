We are sad to announce the passing of Ronald Miller of Mansfield, most recently of Signature Healthcare in Galion, where he received loving care. Ron passed at the age of 84 on December 2, 2023 surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Ron was born in Shadyside, Ohio to Stanley & Eileen Miller, who preceded him in death. Ron married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Shirley (Lemmon). They shared 62 years of marriage until her passing in April 2022. Ron & Shirley shared many adventures through the years, some being cruises to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and many family vacations to Florida . Ron & Shirley loved to dance and sought out many opportunities over the years to dance.

Ron Moved to Mansfield in 1960 where he worked in the automotive field. He also played a part in the Shawshank Redemption movie as the bus driver, as well as fabricating the bus and some of the vehicles for the movie.

He was an active member of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 60 years, where he served as an elder for many years. He was loved by many and was remembered for his quick wit, kindness, and sense of humor.

Ron is survived by his children, Tim (Shari) Miller, Joan (Steve) Beatty, Sue (Shawn) Booker, Josh (Nicole),Miller; grandchildren, Colin (Lauren) Miller, Amanda Herring, Cassie (Jermey) Reitler, Brent, Evan and Trey Booker; great grandchildren, Leah, Dawson and Sutton, Anakin, Cedric, Ryder, Crystal and Wyatt, Trysten and Carter. Ron is also survived by three step grandchildren, Brittany, Steve Jr. and Kyle and seven step great grandchildren and Shirley’s niece and nephew, Scott & Dianna West.

Family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM on Friday December 8, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 1680 Middle Bellville Rd., Mansfield. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM with Brother Larry Jarka officiating.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org