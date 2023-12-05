MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent promotions of two correctional professionals.

Correctional Sgt. Noah Grochowalski was promoted to Correctional Lt. on Nov. 28. Correctional Officer Tyler Osbun was promoted to Correctional Sgt. on Nov. 28.

Grochowalski was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2020 and was a Sergeant in the Corrections Division since October 2022, before his promotion to Corrections Lieutenant.

Grochowalski will be assigned as the Watch Commander of 3rd shift (C-watch) in the Jail.

Grochowalski graduated from Galion High School in 2019 and has served as a Field Training Officer during his time as a correctional officer.

Osbun was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2012 and served as a Field Training Officer on 3rd Shift (C-watch).

Osbun has been a mainstay on C-watch for many years. He will be assigned to supervisor training on 1st Shift (A-watch).

When his supervisor training is completed, he will be assigned to 2nd Shift (B-watch).

Prior to his service with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Osbun served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp for over 6 years and graduated from Lucas High School in 2003.