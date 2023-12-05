OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 5, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Crestview dominates Fredericktown in convincing showing

Crestview unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fredericktown 79-56 Tuesday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Crestview High on Dec. 5.

Hiland slips past Triway

Hiland posted a narrow 64-56 win over Triway in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Hiland and Triway played in a 53-34 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Danville slips past Ridgewood

Danville posted a narrow 58-57 win over Ridgewood for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Last season, Danville and Ridgewood squared off on Feb. 13, 2023 at Ridgewood High School.

West Holmes overpowers Meadowbrook in thorough fashion

West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-44 win over Meadowbrook in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

West Holmes opened with a 13-7 advantage over Meadowbrook through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-22 advantage at intermission over the Colts.

West Holmes charged to a 50-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-14 edge.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.