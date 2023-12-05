Cardington-Lincoln pushed past Highland for a 42-31 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Highland and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Highland High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Pleasant and Highland took on Pleasant on Nov. 30 at Highland High School.

