Diana Jane Harter, 77, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Diana was born on October 28, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Roy and Donna (Berry) Hrivnak. Diana was employed in retail throughout her life, working at Lazarus and Walmart. She attended St. Mary of the Snows. As a passionate fan of Elvis Presley, one of Diana’s favorite places to visit was Graceland. She was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Family-oriented, Diana was devoted to being the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished the many fond memories she shared with her family.

Diana is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Harter; her children, Lisa (Randal) Blashak of Crestline, Brian (Casey) Harter of Mt. Gilead, and Tara (Gregory) Hines of Mansfield; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Thomas (Judy) Hrivnak; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-grandson, Kingston Trent.

The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. A Vigil Service will begin promptly at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:00 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Rd. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Richland County, 680 Bally Row, Mansfield, OH 44906 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116.

