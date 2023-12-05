Barbara J. “Barb” Shaver

MANSFIELD: Barbara J. “Barb” Shaver, age 67 passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family following a year-long battle with lung cancer.

She was born September 8, 1956 in Morrow County to Ivan and Lottie (Ashworth) Carte and graduated from Northmor High School. Barb worked as a certified nursing aid, and also over 26 years in various positions at Wal-Mart in Ontario.

She enjoyed fishing, was addicted to crime tv shows like Law & Order, and thrift shopping. Barb frequented auctions and spent hours shopping at “bent and dent” stores. Most of all, spending time with her family brought her great joy.

Surviving are her children Rachel (Todd) Patton of Mansfield and Cory Crooks of Columbus, grandchildren Cheyenne (Terry), Kaitlin (Matt) and Joe (Shelbie); great grandchildren Natalee, Lincoln and Daisy; special cousins Diann, Kathy and Brenda.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband Donald Shaver and brother Larry Carte, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call Friday, December 8, 2023 from 12 noon to 1 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm in Shauck Cemetery.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the funeral home to provide assistance to the family.

Funeral Home: Snyder Funeral Home, Lex Ave

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com