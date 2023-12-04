Ruth Irene Essex, just a week shy of her 100th birthday, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Ruth was born on December 10, 1923, in Morrow County to the late Silas and Naomi (Finical) Gundrum. She married James B. Essex on June 12, 1949. They spent 27 years of marriage together before his passing on November 11, 1976.

Ruth was an Iberia High School graduate, Class of 1941 and then attended business school. Once she married her husband, she devoted her time to raising their two children, serving as co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 110, and assuming a variety of volunteer positions. Ruth was a faithful member of the First United Church of Christ in Galion and also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary #243.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Janis Gingerich of Galion; grandchildren, Bradley Gingerich, Kristopher Gingerich, Brian Essex and Kevin Essex; 8 great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Sandra Essex.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Essex and sister, Artis Gardner.

Friends may call on Monday, December 11, 2023, from 11:00am until 12:00pm at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. The service will immediately follow at 12:00pm. Burial will take place at Iberia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth or send condolences to the Essex family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Ruth Irene Essex.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Website: Schneider-Gompf funeral home