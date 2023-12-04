Rosa Lee Paulson, 81, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023 at OhioHealth Kobacker House.

Rosa was born on February 1, 1942 in Atkins, Virginia to Julius and Margaret (Beasley) Glass. A devout woman of faith, Rosa, loved the Lord and was a faithful reader of her Bible. She attended Christ Gospel. Rosa was a talented musician who could play the organ and guitar and appreciated some good bluegrass music. Creative and an accomplished crafter, Rosa owned her own craft business where she shared her beautiful hand crafted items with others. She was an animal lover, especially her cats, Oreo and Ginger. Rosa enjoyed being outdoors fishing, gardening and taking in the beauty of the flowers. But above all, Rosa adored and treasured her family.

Rosa leaves behind to cherish many fond memories her children, Leonard (Danita) Dixon, Lester (Teresa) Dixon, Loretta Haubert, LaDonna (Rick) Gleisinger, Lorenzo (Deb) Dixon, and James Glass; her grandchildren, Melissa, Nathan, Matthew, Bobby Ray, Lester Jr., Darrius, Amanda, Brian, Greg, Christen, Jeremy, Andrew, Alaina, Charles and Jason; 19 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bud (Terri) Glass; and her sister, Virgie (Abe) Arispie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed on December 4, 2001, John Paulson; ; her grandchildren, Jasmine and Alisha; and her siblings, Joseph Glass and Geneva Peters.

Guests will be received from 3:00-4:00 pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. She will be laid to rest in Beasley Cemetery in Hillsville, Virginia. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield and Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home are honored to serve the Paulson family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com