MANSFIELD – Local businessman Steve Rayburn recently received the honor of being commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor of authority and honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky today.

It is recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our communities, states, and nation.

Colonels are unwavering in devotion to faith, family, commonwealth, and country. Passionate about being compassionate.

Proud leaders who are gentle but strong in will and commitment.

The commission is a legal act emanating from the Office of the Governor and is a lifetime appointment.

At the time the Kentucky territory was established the highest civilian and militia officer or authority was the colonel; because of the time that the commission was granted and the events in the Revolutionary United States and in government some say the first Kentucky Colonel was Col. Daniel Boone in 1775.

Commissioned Kentucky colonels come from all walks of life. Some Kentucky colonels include U.S. presidents, popes, actors, first responders, military personnel as well as Queen Elizabeth II and, of course, Col. Sanders.

“I am so honored to have been commissioned as a Kentucky colonel,” Rayburn said. “The Kentucky colonels are rooted in rich tradition, honor and history and to be a part of the heritage and promote a bright future for other people is truly inspiring.”

Colonel Rayburn is the owner and operator of Rayburn’s Old-Style Barber Shop along with his nephew Chayce Rayburn.

The shop is located at 270 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield.