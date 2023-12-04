My name is Rick Taylor. I have two businesses in the city of Mansfield.

I do not live within Mansfield’s city limits, so I did not have an opportunity to vote for the Water Main Initiative, but had it been approved, I would have paid for it.

I understand some members of City Council are opposed, for reasons I will never understand, to letting the Water Main Initiative go on the ballot for the upcoming primary election unless it collects approximately 1,200 signatures from registered voters, before Dec. 20.

I hear that most City Council members agree the city needs to address the aging infrastructure of its potable water system.

If that is the case, but you won’t put it on the March ballot 2024 what is your alternate plan?

As a legislative body you are responsible for providing water to the residents of Mansfield, not only for their everyday use, but also for their safety. Water is a utility, just like gas, and electricity.

You are responsible to provide water for industrial and commercial use to all the industries in Mansfield.

What is your plan?

Opposing the plan proposed by the Water Main Initiative is NOT a PLAN.

I am anxious hear what your plan is. Do you have one?

If not, please vote to allow the Mansfield Water Main Initiative on the upcoming Primary ballot.

Thank you,

Rick Taylor

c/o Hudson and Essex

51 E. 4th Street

Mansfield, OH 44902