ASHLAND — Turning the abandoned Johnny Appleseed Amphitheater into a glamping resort and wedding venue was found to be feasible earlier this year, but officials apparently don’t want to spend $11.4 million needed for the project.

The 109-acre site near Charles Mill Lake underwent a months-long feasibility study earlier this year. A Chicago-based firm, Sage Outdoor Advisory, looked into turning the property into a glamping resort and wedding venue.

A 162-page document, obtained through a public records request by Ashland Source, reveals the firm’s belief the project would be “feasible with adequate returns.”

“The scope of the planned development appears appropriate for the market,” wrote Shari Heilala, president of Sage Outdoor Advisory in July.

The idea revolved around transforming the property into a glamping destination, as well as an event space, said Craig Butler, the director of Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD), the agency that owns the property.

The firm’s scope of work included the feasibility of building 40 “geodesic domes,” renovating existing structures (including the property’s wastewater treatment facility), a skating rink, 20 floating docks, 10 pontoon boats and 20 stand-up paddle boards.

Sage defined a geodesic dome as a 24-foot dome featuring a deck platform, a king-sized bed, a pull-out sofa, kitchen, full bathroom and full HVAC utilities.

“Outdoor amenities for each dome will include a grill, hot tub and outdoor lounging area,” reads the study.

The study also included updating five miles of hiking and biking trails throughout the property, creating a “beachfront water activity and lounging area including a floating dock with pontoon boats and equipment rentals.”

Dollars and cents

All said and done, Sage estimated the project would cost $11,490,989. The firm’s estimate was based upon the Marshall and Swift Valuation Service, with data last updated in January 2023.

“The analysis is based on the extraordinary assumption that the described improvements will be started within the next year, and completed within an 18-month timeframe,” wrote Heilala.

Sage, however, included estimated prices for each suggested improvement. Building 40 domes, for example, would cost around $4.1 million, while site development would cost $2.6 million.

The $11.4 million figure also included a 10% contingencies line item and also set aside another 10% for soft costs, like the cost of material and labor.

Despite the high cost of the project, Sage forecasted net earnings of $69,129 in the first year. By year five, the earnings jumped to $1.6 million, a 14.4% cash on cash return. By the 20th year, the net income was projected to reach $2.8 million.

So what now?

Butler, with MWCD, said the conservancy district liked the project.

“But it’s very expensive and perhaps not exactly what we were looking for,” he said.

The 1,700-seat outdoor amphitheater, built in 2004, closed in 2005 after just two seasons.

The amphitheater was built in 2004. It closed in 2005 after just two seasons and has sat unused ever since. The nonprofit behind the outdoor theater, Johnny Appleseed Heritage Center, dissolved in December 2017.

When that happened, the buildings on the property became the property of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.

In October 2018, the conservancy ordered a firm to provide estimates on what it would take to rehabilitate the amphitheater. That idea ultimately fizzled because the study revealed the facility “had severe limitations,” Butler has said.

“It was too large for a small venue and too small for a big venue. And the location was difficult,” he said.

The facility’s wastewater infrastructure was also found to be a costly challenge.

The property also continues to be a site for vandals to frequent, Butler said.

“They’re trespassing. So it’s a safety hazard — and we want to take care of that,” he said.

A gate prevents people from trespassing on the former Johnny Appleseed amphitheater property. Photo taken in February 2023.

So now the conservancy district is faced with either coming up with millions to develop it into a glamping resort and wedding venue, or demolishing some of the property’s structures.

In October, the conservancy’s deputy chief of facilities — Jeff Yohe — approached the Ashland land bank with a $653,000 quote to demolish certain buildings there.

The idea was to apply for state grant money available through the Ohio Department of Development, money the land bank is working in tandem with the Ashland Area Economic Development to receive.

There is up to $500,000 in grant money available to all Ohio counties. The money is to be used for demolitions. The state’s biennium budget allocated $150 million for the program, so leftover money will be available on a first-come, first-served basis — but with a 25% match.

The land bank scrapped MWCD’s proposal so it could pursue grant money for other demolitions that could most likely cost less, said Bill Harvey, the land bank’s manager.

Harvey said MWCD’s project scope was too large and there was no clear end-use plan for the property. He also said since it sits in an area that is not surrounded by business or dense population, that other demolition projects would have a bigger impact.

