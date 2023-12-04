Emogene French, 86 of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Wedgewood Estates. Emogene was born November 25, 1937, in Salyersville, Kentucky to Lyman and Elizabeth (Arnett) Croft. The family moved to Crestline, Ohio in 1945. Emogene, Em to many, was industrious and committed to her family, working throughout high school to help provide support while still performing as a majorette. She graduated from Crestline High School in 1956 and then worked for Kumm Real Estate in Galion, Ohio where she was once voted “The Friendliest Person in Galion.”

She married Charles (Chuck) French on July 19, 1962, on Governor’s Island in New York City, where Chuck was stationed in the U.S. Army. They returned to Crestline and had their only daughter, Stacy French Reynolds (David).

Em was actively involved in community endeavors including the PTA, Brownies, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. Later in life she was active with Cornerstone Church, Peacemakers International, The Crestline House of Prayer, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling with Chuck, including taking a helicopter to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, flying the Concord to England, and returning across the Atlantic Ocean on the Queen Elizabeth II. Emogene traveled to Israel with the Peacemakers and enjoyed many day trips with the Red Hats.

Throughout her life Emogene took great pride in her home, where the doors were always open to family, friends, and loved ones. Visitors to Em’s always left feeling special and rarely left without having something to eat.

Emogene leaves behind her husband and daughter; son-in-law David; brother John (Debbie) Croft and sister Judy Sherer; nieces Lori Croft, Heather (Steve) Sherer-Berkoff, Carla (Carl) Wenger, Teresa Dennison, Carrie (Nathan) Keib, Holly (Bert) Reece, April (John) Utt; and nephews Greg Voran and Michael Croft. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Roselle (Rod) Voran and Sally (Phil) Knowling; brother James Croft and sister-in-law Debbie Croft; and niece Andrea (Larry) Hopkins.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 9:00am until 10:00am at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Team Focus, P.O. Box 91626, Mobile, AL 36691.

