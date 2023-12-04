COLUMBUS — They were two of the most dominant defensive players in north central Ohio and now Crestview’s Caleb Cunningham and East Knox’s Blake Elliott are among the best in the state.

Both Cunningham and Elliott were selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division VI when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association unveiled its Division VI and Division VII All-Ohio honorees Monday.

The Division IV and Division V All-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Division II and Division III teams Wednesday and the Division I team Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Cunningham recorded 102 tackles during the regular season, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He was credited with 16 quarterback pressures, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior, Elliott led the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference with 134 tackles. He added 10 tackles for loss.

Crawford County produced a pair of first-teamers on offense in Colonel Crawford quarterback Trevor Vogt and Wynford lineman Kalen Skidmore.

An athletic 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, Vogt rushed for 1,096 yards and five touchdowns. He threw for 610 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Eagles (10-2) reach the second round of the playoffs.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Skidmore was one of the top two-way lineman in the area. He helped plow the road for Kaiden Blair, the North 10 Athletic Conference’s leading rusher.

Blair, who rushed for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns, earned a spot on the second team. He was joined by Colonel Crawford lineman Lane Rike.

East Knox’s Bracen Davis and Alex Dolby were selected to the third-team on offense. Davis led the KMAC in receptions with 43 receptions and ranked among conference leaders with 640 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Dolby was selected as an offensive lineman.

Colonel Crawford’s Braxton Morton earned a spot on the third team offense as a kicker. Morton converted 46-of-49 PAT’s and connected on 5-of-6 field goals.

Colonel Crawford’s Ryan McMichael was a third-team pick at linebacker after recording 117 tackles during the season. He was joined on the third-team defense by Crestview linebacker Gavin Barker, who had 111 regular-season tackles, and Mapleton defensive back Kollin Cline.

Local honorable-mention selections included Crestview quarterback Liam Kuhn and receiver Tyson Ringler, Wynford receiver James Rindfuss, Colonel Crawford defensive lineman Payne DeGray, Mapleton defensive lineman Mark Miller and Loudonville linebacker Baylor Weiser.

Division VI All-Ohio

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Osborne, Versailles

Defensive Player of the Year: Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland

Coaches of the Year: Jason Peters, Grandview Heights; Jeff Richards, Bluffton; Jason Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway

First-Team Offense

QB: Austin Buescher, West Jefferson, 6-4, 165, so.; Trevor Vogt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 175, sr.; Michael Osborne, Versailles, 5-11, 185, sr.; J.J. Miller, Williamsburg, 6-0, 165, sr.; Blake Foos, Attica Seneca East, 6-1, 200, sr.

RB: Henry Ohlinger, Grandview Heights, 6-1, 205, so.;Connor Dawson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-0, 185, jr.; Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 175, jr.; Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 185, sr.; Will Beers, Kirtland, 6-0, 175, sr.; Braylon Robertson, BaInbridge Paint Valley, 5-8, 215, jr.; Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge, 6-2, 195, sr.; Dawson Morgan, Rootstown, 5-11, 175, sr.; Lee Thomas, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-10, 190, jr.

WR/TE: Mason Book, West Jefferson, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jenson Garber, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 160, sr.; Virgil Myers, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-10, 150, sr.; Gino Blasini, Kirtland, 6-2, 195, sr.; Dan Boron, Canton Central Catholic, 6-0, 180, sr.; Pierce Ayers, Williamsburg, 5-10, 160, sr.

OL: Hayden Krinn, Mount Gilead, 6-0, 255, sr.; Kalen Skidmore, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, 250, sr.; Matt Allomong, Carey, 6-4, 290, sr.; Spencer Ebersbach, Newcomerstown, 6-1, 300, jr.; Matthew Kahley, Kirtland, 6-0, 225, jr.; Nick Novak, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-3, 293, sr.; Dallas McCracken, Hanoverton United, 6-4, 265, sr.; Dominic Barga, Versailles 6-3, 220, sr.

K: Luke Courtney, Hanoverton United, 6-0, 170, sr.; Andrew Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-4, 190, sr.

First-Team Defense

DL: Nate Willis, Newark Catholic, 6-2, 240, sr.;Nathan Brodman, Carey, 6-4, 225, sr.; Caleb Cunningham, Ashland Crestview, 6-5, 250, sr.; Graham Baker, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-11, 240, sr.; Alex Reese, Martins Ferry, 6-6, 230, jr.; Will Bates, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr.

LB: Blake Elliott, Howard East Knox, 5-11, 190, jr.; Landen Worcester, Bluffton, 5-11, 200, jr.; Wyatt Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 185 sr.; Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr.; Macguire Boyd, Kirtland, 6-0, 210, sr.; Gavin Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-8, 170, sr.; Blake Hopkins, Sullivan Black River; 6-0, 175, sr.; James Schmitmeyer, Versailles, 5-10, 165, jr.; Shepard Snell, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-3, 175, sr.

DB: Will Sayle, Kirtland, 6-1, 175, sr.; Devin Graham, Mogadore, 6-2, 165, sr.; A.J. Griesdorn, Versailles, 6-3, 180, sr.; Ryan Coyle, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-10, 175, jr.; Austin Niederkohr, Carey, 6-4, 180, sr.

P: Cam Vickers, Mount Gilead, 6-2, 170, jr.; Eric Groesser, Sullivan Black River, 6-0, 200, sr.

Second-Team Offense

QB: AJ Bower, Northmor, 6-1, 175, jr.; Brady Geibel, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-4, 195, jr.; Jake LaVerde, Kirtland, 6-2, 180, so.; Parker Corbin, Cincinnati Country Day, 5-9, 165, sr.; Braden Keating, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, 175, sr.

RB: Cayden Carroll, Grove City Christian, 5-10, 175, jr.; Kaiden Blair, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, 180, sr.; Dillon Soehnlen, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-6, 150, jr.; Tev’n Williams, Martins Ferry, 5-11, 185, jr.; Ty Vickery, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-9, 210, jr.; Artie Sonego, Rittman, 5-9, 190, jr.; Gabe McGill, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 185, sr.; Reed Wehr, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, 170, sr.

WR/TE: Jax Wenger, Galion Northmor, 6-2, 185, jr.; Cameron Pearson, West Jefferson, 5-10, 150, sr.; Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta, 6-4, 165, so.; Jacob Sanders, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-8, 150, sr.; Alex Ervin, Williamsburg, 6-4, 230, sr.; Tristan Hill, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 5-11, 165, sr.

OL: Braxton Balog, Collins Western Reserve, 6-0, 210, sr.; Lane Rike, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 200, sr.; Brady Burich, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr.; Max Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, 215, jr.; Chase Voge, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-3, 270, jr.; Peyton Bell, Paint Valley, 6-4, 290, sr.; Jonathan Stangl, Canton Central Catholic, 6-8, 315, jr.; Tony Karp, Rootstown, 6-2, 280, sr.

K: Brandon Leal, Kansas Lakota, 6-0, 165, jr.

Second-Team Defense

DL: Holtz Maine, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-5, 225, jr.; Nels Van Gundy, Marion Elgin, 6-3, 190, sr.; Jackson Reifenschneider, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-3, 240, sr.; Aaron Fortuna, Kirtland, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jayden Hollinger, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-2, 185, sr.; Paul McDonald, Troy Christian, 6-4, 210, sr.

LB: Drew Bingham, Johnstown Northridge, 6-1, 160, sr.; Luke Gnepper, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, 235, sr.; Grady Gustwiler, Defiance Tinora, 5-10, 175, sr.; Logan Edgar, Bellaire, 6-2, 170, sr.; Sebastian Huck, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 175, sr.; Will Baskey, Mogadore, 6-2, 175, jr.; Kian Hartley, Columbiana, 6-2, 210, sr.; Aiden Stanke, Jackson-Milton, 6-2, 140, sr.; Brayden Koeller, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-0, 180, sr.

DB: Owen Nugent, Grandview Heights, 5-9, 155, so.; Mac Mac Pettigrew, Bellaire, 5-10, 155, sr.; Landen Inman, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 160, jr.; Noah Finkbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-0, 180, so.; Jamison Watts, New Paris National Trail, 6-2, 165, sr.

P: Clay Greuey, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-4, 210, sr.

Third-Team Offense

QB: Landon Best, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 145, so.; Ethan Meier, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, 190, sr.; Garret Bogart, Bluffton, 6-0, 163, sr.; Logan Strever, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-11, 170, sr.

RB: Joel Gehret, Versailles, 5-10, 200, sr.; Quentin Harrison, Marion Elgin, 5-10, 175, jr.; Wyatt Denney, Cardington, 5-7, 175, so.; Mikey Hess, Newark Catholic, 5-11, 185, jr.; Clayton Miller, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 180, jr.; Carter McConnell, Newcomerstown, 5-10, 205, jr.; Xavier Cunningham, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 150, sr.; Max Hawkins, Columbiana Crestview, 5-9, 200, jr.

WR/TE: Bracen Davis, Howard East Knox, 5-9, 140, sr.; Johnnie Kinter, Wellington, 6-2, 185, jr.; Gavin Tollett, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-3, 190, sr.; Carson Free, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-4, 195, jr.; Tanner Printz, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, 175, sr.

OL: Alex Dolby, Howard East Knox, 6-2, 250, sr.; Jaden Patterson, Grove City Christian, 6-3, 320, jr.; Russell Sherman, Marion Elgin, 6-1, 250, sr.; Jack Vicnete, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 260, sr.; Paul Day, West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 6-3, 240, sr.; Seth Jesse, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-10, 275, sr.; Patrick Ramage, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, 245, jr.; Bryce Thompson, New Paris National Trail, 6-2, 220, sr.

K: Caleb Schnuerer, Galion Northmor, 6-0, 190, sr.; Braxton Morton, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-10, 160, sr.

Third-Team Defense

DL: Braddock Lusher, Grandview Heights, 6-2, 220, jr.; Kyle Lathrop, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 180, sr.; Justin Smith, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-6, 200, jr.; Devan Diedrick, Wellington, 6-3, 225, sr.; Caeleb Layton, Nelsonville-York, 6-3, 190, sr.; Austin Sellers, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-2, 185, sr.

LB: Landon Shepard, Marion Elgin, 6-3, 215, jr.; Wyatt Keyt, West Jefferson, 5-7, 150, jr.; Ryan McMichael, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 185, sr.; Gavin Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, 185, jr.; Kaine Smetzer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-10, 189, sr.; Payton Keller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-1, 170, sr.; Charlie Parry, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 6-3, 185, sr.; Connor Sheppard, Wellington, 5-8, 150, jr.; Neil Lucariello, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-0, 185, jr.

DB: Hunter Fulk, Northmor, 5-10, 150, sr.;Francis Connors, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 185, sr.; Troy Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-10, 160, sr.; Anthony Coutouzis, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 136, sr.; Kollin Cline, Ashland Mapleton, 5-11, 170., sr.

P: Fletcher Sturgill, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 173, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Ryan Croston, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-11, 195, jr.; Liam Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 155, so.; Braxton Barnett, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-1, 170, so.; Lucas King, Frankfort Adena, 6-4, 200, so.; Zeke Cameron, Mogadore, 6-2, 190, sr.

RB: Rico Smith, Brookfield, 5-7, 180, fr.; Devon Dzik, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, 150, jr.; Rocco Pillarelli, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-7, 165, so.; Koen Eagon, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 5-10, 160, sr.; Gabe McNeil, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, 165, so.; Levi Jiles, Rock Hill, 5-11, 190, sr.; Kaden Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-8, 165, so.; Case Myers, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, 185, sr.

WR/TE: Reddick Pillarelli, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-11, 180, sr.; Taylor Young, Attica Seneca East, 6-0, 180, jr.; James Rindfuss, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-11, 190, sr.; Jack Perozek, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-3, 215, sr.; Brayden Roesti, Defiance Tinora, 6-3, 195, sr.; Hayden Dearth, Bluffton, 6-3, 200, sr.; Tyson Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 165, jr.; Brenden Portman, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-8, 165, sr.; Gage Cheadle, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-0, 180, sr.; Alec Thompson, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, 160, so.; Christian Browning, Crooksville, 5-8, 145, jr.; Brady Balestrino, Mineral Ridge, 6-1, 175, jr.; Cade St. Clair, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 185, sr.

OL: Joseph Kean, West Jefferson, 6-3, 250, sr.; Dominic Meyer, Versailles, 6-3, 225, sr.; Kylan Mayes, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 240, jr.; Jacob Granger, Bluffton, 6-4, 260, sr.; Dylan Congdon, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-8, 280, jr.; Jake Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-3, 295, sr.; Braxton Ross, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 195, jr.; Shayden Fogle, Martins Ferry, 5-9, 185, sr.; Joey Nixon, Bellaire, 6-0, 250, sr.; Daniel Medinger, Ironton Rock Hill, 6-4, 265, so.; Brett Klaiber, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-3, 275, sr.; Trevor Hinkle, Mogadore, 5-11, 200, jr.; Zack Stacy, Mineral Ridge, 6-1, 250, sr.

K: Jack Korinek, Independence, 5-8, 155, sr.; Kyle Basil, Bluffton, 6-2, 183, sr.; Gage Bodey, Castalia Margaretta, 6-0, 172, sr.; Anderson Colon, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-6,175, jr.

DL: Jaron Nowakowski, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 5-9, 180, jr.; Cam Bair, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, 235, jr.; Dane Jones, Williamsburg, 6-1, 180, sr.; Brody Sommers, Bluffton, 6-2, 205, jr.; Payne DeGray, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, 210, so.; Brady Hastings, Lore City Buckeye Trail, 6-2, 200, sr.; Wyatt Hershberger, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-10, 225, sr.; Tristan Wood, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, 205, jr.; Hunter Freeman, Chillicothe Paint Valley, 6-2, 250, sr.; Reiston Richards, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 160, sr.; Mark Miller, Ashland Mapleton, 5-11, 175, sr.; Preston Bello, Ravenna Southeast, 5-11, 260, sr.; Matt Koriorynsky, Campbell Memorial, 6-1, 275, sr.; Nick Stephenson, Mogadore, 6-5, 185, jr.; Justin Matheney, Rittman, 6-1, 195, sr.

LB: Nolan Sasack, Wellington, 6-1, 205, sr.; Kaiden Kirila, Brookfield, 6-0, 215, sr.; Josh Wilcoxon, West Liberty-Salem, 5-9, 190, jr.; Ross Francis, Versailles, 5-9, 180, jr.; Conner Norden, Carey, 6-0, 175, sr.; Landon Auchmuty, Columbus Grove, 5-8, 185, sr.; Ross Schultheis, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 175, sr.; Andrew Leiffer, Martins Ferry, 5-10, 185, sr.; Graham Campbell, Bellaire, 5-9, 165, so.; Morgan Breniser, Chillicothe Huntington, 6-1, 185, sr.; Colton Yoakum, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-0, 220, jr.; Mason Hart, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 170, jr.; Brian Youngblood, Rootstown, 5-10, 180, jr.; Preston Holbrook, Mineral Ridge, 5-10, 190, soph.; Baylor Weiser, Loudonville, 5-11, 185, sr.

DB: AJ Landon, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-0, 180, sr.; Cayden Mitchell, Jackson-Milton, sr.; Zach Unger, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 145, jr.; Zach Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 175, sr.; Carson Kruse, Bluffton, 5-11, 173, jr.; Kayden Radzik, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 175, sr.; Bryndan Riddle, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-11, 160, sr.; Weston Miley, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, 180, sr.; Anthony Stamper, Rock Hill, 5-10, 165, jr.; Devin Bloomfield, Coal Grove, 5-10, 170, sr.; Braylin Shutts, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, 145, sr.

P: Frank Rupnik, Troy Christian, 6-6, 220, sr.; Brady Cottrell, Crooksville, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Jaekyn Ridout, Lucasville Valley, 5-10, 165, Jr.