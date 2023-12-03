COLUMBUS — Listed below are Saturday night’s Ohio High School boys basketball scores.

The statewide shorts are generated for schools who reported their results to the Scorestream app.

Anna records thin win against New Knoxville

Anna posted a narrow 53-48 win over New Knoxville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Antwerp thwarts Holgate’s quest

Antwerp knocked off Holgate 49-36 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

Arcadia rides to cruise-control win over Kansas Lakota

Arcadia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-41 win over Kansas Lakota in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Arcadia and Kansas Lakota played in a 39-38 game on Dec. 11, 2021.

Arcanum overpowers Greenville in thorough fashion

Arcanum scored early and often to roll over Greenville 68-33 at Greenville High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Archbold grinds out close victory over Wauseon

Archbold topped Wauseon 58-53 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Wauseon and Archbold played in a 65-42 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Arlington overwhelms Kalida

Arlington dismissed Kalida by a 68-44 count on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Aurora holds off Chagrin Falls

Aurora topped Chagrin Falls 52-44 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Aurora squared off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Aurora High School.

Austinburg Grand River tacks win on Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Austinburg Grand River recorded a big victory over Willoughby Andrews Osborne 50-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Beaver Eastern rallies to rock Piketon

Beaver Eastern overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 58-42 win over Piketon on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Piketon showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Beaver Eastern as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles’ shooting roared in front for a 33-18 lead over the Redstreaks at the intermission.

Beaver Eastern pulled to a 49-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redstreaks outpointed the Eagles 13-9 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Bexley overcomes Chillicothe in seat-squirming affair

Bexley topped Chillicothe 63-58 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Bryan earns stressful win over Defiance Tinora

Bryan posted a narrow 56-54 win over Defiance Tinora at Bryan High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Defiance Tinora, as it began with a 17-11 edge over Bryan through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams had a 29-26 edge on the Golden Bears at the beginning of the third quarter.

Defiance Tinora moved a meager margin over Bryan as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Golden Bears fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rams.

Cedarville overwhelms West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Cedarville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-48 win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cedarville High on Dec. 2.

The last time Cedarville and West Alexandria Twin Valley South played in a 72-38 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

Chillicothe Unioto posts win at Washington Court House Miami Trace’s expense

Chillicothe Unioto pushed past Washington Court House Miami Trace for a 55-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati Aiken prevails over Galloway Westland

Cincinnati Aiken’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galloway Westland 87-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati St. Xavier escapes Liberty Township Lakota East in thin win

Cincinnati St. Xavier topped Liberty Township Lakota East 56-54 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati Sycamore sprints past Erlanger Lloyd Memorial

Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Erlanger Lloyd Memorial for a 57-42 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Cleveland VASJ takes down Cleveland John Hay

Cleveland VASJ controlled the action to earn an impressive 93-65 win against Cleveland John Hay on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Cleveland VASJ and Cleveland John Hay played in a 90-39 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East overcomes Columbus Walnut Ridge in seat-squirming affair

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East topped Columbus Walnut Ridge 68-62 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Columbus Beechcroft holds off Toledo Rogers

Columbus Beechcroft finally found a way to top Toledo Rogers 62-57 at Columbus Beechcroft High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Toledo Rogers faced off on Dec. 4, 2021 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

Columbus Eastmoor slips past Columbus St. Charles

Columbus Eastmoor finally found a way to top Columbus St. Charles 57-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

KIPP Columbus collects victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont

KIPP Columbus handed Mt. Victory Ridgemont a tough 77-62 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

Last season, KIPP Columbus and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at KIPP Columbus.

Conneaut overcomes Horizon Science Academy Cleveland in seat-squirming affair

Conneaut posted a narrow 55-52 win over Horizon Science Academy Cleveland on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Convoy Crestview finds OT victory against Miller City

Convoy Crestview topped Miller City in a 57-46 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 2.

Miller City started on steady ground by forging a 9-8 lead over Convoy Crestview at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-15 lead at intermission.

Convoy Crestview broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Miller City.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Knights and the Wildcats locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

Convoy Crestview held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Miller City squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne overcomes Casstown Miami East

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne grabbed a 57-46 victory at the expense of Casstown Miami East in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

Dayton Temple Christian posts win at Continental’s expense

Dayton Temple Christian collected a solid win over Continental in a 39-27 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Elida takes down Lima Bath

Elida earned a convincing 46-26 win over Lima Bath in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

The last time Lima Bath and Elida played in a 53-52 game on Jan. 7, 2022.

Fairfield crushes Sabina East Clinton

Fairfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sabina East Clinton 62-21 Saturday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Felicity-Franklin Local tops Mowrystown Whiteoak

Felicity-Franklin Local notched a win against Mowrystown Whiteoak 71-52 on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Fort Jennings claims victory against Ada

Fort Jennings pushed past Ada for a 73-56 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Fort Recovery exhales after close call with Portland Jay County

Fort Recovery finally found a way to top Portland Jay County 38-31 on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Portland Jay County, as it began with a 10-2 edge over Fort Recovery through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 14-10 lead over the Patriots at the half.

Portland Jay County bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 23-22.

The Indians held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Portland Jay County faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Portland Jay County High School.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick outlasts Carlisle

Franklin Bishop Fenwick pushed past Carlisle for a 58-43 win in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

Last season, Carlisle and Franklin Bishop Fenwick squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian claims victory against Chauncey Beth Haven Christian

Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian grabbed a 50-34 victory at the expense of Chauncey Beth Haven Christian on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Granville Christian barely beats Cristo Rey Columbus

Granville Christian topped Cristo Rey Columbus 58-55 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Groveport Madison routs Columbus Whetstone

Groveport Madison raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-36 win over Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Hamilton Ross prevails over Toledo Woodward

Hamilton Ross earned a convincing 62-38 win over Toledo Woodward in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 2.

Haviland Wayne Trace survives for narrow win over Rockford Parkway

Haviland Wayne Trace topped Rockford Parkway 48-39 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Rockford Parkway High on Dec. 2.

Johnstown exhales after close call with Bloom-Carroll

Johnstown finally found a way to top Bloom-Carroll 49-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

The first quarter gave Johnstown an 18-11 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

The Johnnies registered a 26-16 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Bloom-Carroll inched back to a 34-29 deficit.

The Johnnies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

Kettering Alter records thin win against Hilliard Bradley

Kettering Alter finally found a way to top Hilliard Bradley 57-55 on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lancaster records thin win against South Point

Lancaster topped South Point 49-46 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Lancaster Fairfield Union slips past Baltimore Liberty Union

Lancaster Fairfield Union finally found a way to top Baltimore Liberty Union 49-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for Baltimore Liberty Union, as it began with an 18-7 edge over Lancaster Fairfield Union through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions moved ahead by earning a 26-25 advantage over the Falcons at the end of the second quarter.

Baltimore Liberty Union enjoyed a 38-33 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union to start the final quarter.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Lions 16-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Latham Western records thin win against Chillicothe Huntington

Latham Western topped Chillicothe Huntington 65-59 in a tough tilt at Chillicothe Huntington High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Lexington dominates Clyde

Lexington handled Clyde 87-52 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Brayden Fogle had 24 points, while Elijah Hudson added 17 for the Minutemen. They were supported by by points from Joe Caudill and 12 points from Seven Allen.

Lexington opened with a 13-8 advantage over Clyde through the first quarter.

The Minutemen’s shooting thundered in front for a 46-25 lead over the Fliers at the intermission.

Lexington pulled to a 72-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minutemen held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington and Clyde faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Lexington High School.

Lima Central Catholic carves slim margin over Lima Shawnee

Lima Central Catholic topped Lima Shawnee 47-42 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 2.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lima Shawnee squared off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

Louisville collects victory over Canfield South Range

Louisville collected a solid win over Canfield South Range in a 71-61 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canfield South Range High on Dec. 2.

Last season, Louisville and Canfield South Range squared off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Canfield South Range High School.

Manchester overwhelms Portsmouth Clay

Manchester rolled past Portsmouth Clay for a comfortable 61-23 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Manchester High on Dec. 2.

McArthur Vinton County takes advantage of early margin to defeat Logan

McArthur Vinton County broke to an early lead and topped Logan 55-26 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 2.

McDonald carves slim margin over Warren Lordstown

McDonald finally found a way to top Warren Lordstown 64-61 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

Last season, McDonald and Warren Lordstown squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale exhales after close call with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale finally found a way to top McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale moved in front of McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 29-22 advantage at half over the Rams.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley got within 37-35.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-16 edge.

Napoleon outlasts Defiance

Napoleon pushed past Defiance for a 56-45 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Defiance started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Napoleon at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs had a 23-21 edge on the Wildcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Napoleon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-33 lead over Defiance.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Napoleon and Defiance faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Defiance High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton sprints past Leetonia

North Jackson Jackson-Milton collected a solid win over Leetonia in a 69-55 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Old Fort outlasts Carey

Old Fort grabbed a 62-43 victory at the expense of Carey at Carey High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Old Fort a 16-8 lead over Carey.

The Stockaders opened a tight 30-18 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Carey inched back to a 44-34 deficit.

The Stockaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-9 edge.

Oregon Cardinal Stritch exhales after close call with Metamora Evergreen

Oregon Cardinal Stritch topped Metamora Evergreen 61-56 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Dec. 2.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Oregon Cardinal Stritch squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Ottoville bests Lima Perry

Ottoville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Perry 60-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Pandora-Gilboa delivers statement win over Defiance Ayersville

Pandora-Gilboa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-39 win over Defiance Ayersville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Pandora-Gilboa jumped in front of Defiance Ayersville 24-4 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Pilots got within 33-17.

Pandora-Gilboa steamrolled to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-9 edge.

Parma Heights Holy Name darts by Painesville Riverside

Parma Heights Holy Name raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 84-61 win over Painesville Riverside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Paulding slips past Edon

Paulding finally found a way to top Edon 40-34 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Pettisville bests Fayette

Pettisville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fayette 37-14 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Pleasant Hill Newton darts by Yellow Springs

Pleasant Hill Newton recorded a big victory over Yellow Springs 53-20 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Ravenna holds off Newton Falls

Ravenna finally found a way to top Newton Falls 45-39 at Ravenna High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ravenna Southeast sprints past Mogadore Field

Ravenna Southeast knocked off Mogadore Field 62-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 25-23 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Ravenna Southeast darted to a 43-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Mogadore Field faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

Reynoldsburg holds off Richmond Heights

Reynoldsburg finally found a way to top Richmond Heights 55-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for Richmond Heights, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Reynoldsburg through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders kept a 26-22 half margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Reynoldsburg and Richmond Heights locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

The Raiders held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Russia tacks win on St. Henry

Russia recorded a big victory over St. Henry 73-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Henry on Dec. 2.

Last season, St. Henry and Russia faced off on Jan. 10, 2022 at St. Henry.

Salem posts win at Berlin Center Western Reserve’s expense

Salem handed Berlin Center Western Reserve a tough 49-32 loss on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Salem and Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Salem High School.

Springboro routs Riverside Stebbins

Springboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-38 win against Riverside Stebbins in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Springfield Shawnee grinds out close victory over Vandalia Butler

Springfield Shawnee topped Vandalia Butler 53-49 in a tough tilt on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Strasburg pockets slim win over Navarre Fairless

Strasburg finally found a way to top Navarre Fairless 48-40 at Navarre Fairless High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Sylvania Southview routs Toledo Waite

Sylvania Southview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Waite 82-16 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Toledo Waite faced off on Dec. 4, 2021 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Toledo Christian dominates Stryker in convincing showing

Toledo Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Stryker 74-4 Saturday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Toledo Christian and Stryker played in a 56-48 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day tacks win on Dayton Miami Valley

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-25 win against Dayton Miami Valley during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales overcomes St. Marys in seat-squirming affair

Toledo St. Francis de Sales posted a narrow 46-45 win over St. Marys for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Marys on Dec. 2.

Union City Mississinawa Valley exhales after close call with Houston Hou

Union City Mississinawa Valley topped Houston Hou 32-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Houston Hou and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 64-42 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

Wapakoneta dominates Findlay Liberty-Benton

Wapakoneta scored early and often to roll over Findlay Liberty-Benton 57-34 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Wapakoneta played in a 52-43 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West escapes close call with Jackson

West Portsmouth West topped Jackson 72-70 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at West Portsmouth West High on Dec. 2.

Westerville Central rides to cruise-control win over Thomas Worthington

Westerville Central dominated Thomas Worthington 86-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The last time Thomas Worthington and Westerville Central played in a 56-52 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

Williamsburg rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Madeira

Williamsburg unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Madeira 58-31 Saturday at Williamsburg High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Williamsburg faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central escapes New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in thin win

Woodsfield Monroe Central finally found a way to top New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central an 8-6 lead over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

The Saints moved ahead by earning a 20-18 advantage over the Seminoles at the end of the second quarter.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central to start the fourth quarter.

A 17-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Seminoles’ defeat of the Saints.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.