Judith Detillion, age 80, resident of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the Arbors of Mifflin Nursing Facility in Mansfield following a brief illness.

Born November, 11, 1943 Lowell and Edith (Maxey) Hall in Crab Orchard, West Virginia, she had been Shelby resident before moving to Mansfield in 2008. A 1961 graduate of Belpre High School, Judy had worked for the Shelby Municipal Utilities for numerous years before her retirement in 2004.

A member of the Taylortown Community Church, Judy loved to sing and listen to gospel music. She enjoyed collecting crackle glass, and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two children, Charles Johnson of Baltimore, MD, Lena Davis of Mansfield, four step-children; LeaAnn (Ken Hatfield) Lorentz of Mansfield, Kelly Donathan of Galion, Bryan (Teresa) Detillion of Shelby, Patty (Mike) Coleman of Shelby; special grandchildren Keilan Johnson, Joshua, Malachi, Timothy and Jacob McDaniel; many additional grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special friend Steve Davis; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul “Bozo” Detillion in 2021, and brother David Hall.

Per the families wishes, services will not be observed. A private interment will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylortown Community Church at 2656 Taylortown Rd., Shelby, OH 44875 or North Central Ohio Hospice at 1021 Dauch Rd. Ashland, OH 44805

