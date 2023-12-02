Marilyn Magdalena Hammer Stimens, 91 passed away on Friday, the first day of December, 2023, after struggling with progressive dementia for five years.

She was born on the 12th of February, 1932, in the back seat of a car during a snow storm on West Cook Road, on the way to the hospital. Her parents were Joseph Hammer, Sr, an immigrant from Crvenka, Serbia, and Theresa Bister Hammer, an immigrant from Fibis, Romania.

She learned the English Language upon entering First grade and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1950. On August 11, 1950, she married John Stimens and they made their home in Mansfield until 1962, when they dared to change their lives and try something exciting. She quit her job at Therm O Disk, John quit his job at the Mansfield Police Department. They sold their home, bought a 36 foot Nova Scotia schooner, and sailed away from Sandusky Ohio, with their three children, ages 3, 4 and 10.

What an adventure! They went through the Erie Canal to The Hudson River, sailing by the Statue of Liberty, and down the East Coast of America, staying for periods of time at Barnegat, New Jersey, Annapolis Maryland, and West Palm Beach. They spent the winter in the Abacos of the Bahama Islands, and also spent time in Indian Town and Fort Myers, Florida. They wanted to sail down through the Carribbean to the Panama canal, but John’s father had serious medical problems, so they returned to Ohio, and got re-assimilated into a more normal life. Shorty thereafter the floating home named the “Sea Quill” was sold.

Marilyn was the inspiration for them to start a family business. So they started buying old houses and converting them into duplexes. A friend who was a carpenter urged them to build new places and leave aged properties alone. So they built a duplex in Eastview and found it to be a rewarding experience. Next, they built a four unit on Grandridge Avenue. Soon followed six and eight unit apartment buildings. For the next twenty odd years, they built or bought properties and changed their lives.

Marilyn and her husband enjoyed spending time in a second home in Bokeelia Florida during the winters and bought another sailboat, a Morgan Out Island, 41 ft sloop, named the “Swan Sail”. They enjoyed sailing all around Florida and the Bahama Out Islands.

She was an avid reader and really good at Trivial Pursuit. Her family used to tease her that she had a vast wealth of worthless information!

When younger she was active, riding her bicycle a lot and assisting with the construction of apartment buildings. She helped her family pour concrete, frame up walls, put on shingles, etc, etc. Some people would tell her that she worked as hard as a man. She would jokingly reply that she resented that comment, because most of the men she knew didn’t work very hard!

Marilyn and her husband loved to travel. Many trips were taken to The Bahamas, Mexico, and Canada. They were privileged to be able to explore New Zealand, The Cook Islands, Honduras, Costa Rica; Ireland, Scotland, Alaska and Hawaii.

She is survived by her youngest son, Kurt Stimens, her youngest daughter, Diane Reynard, eight grandchildren, Melissa Reynard (Kory Kneher) of Charlotte, NC., Ryan Reynard, of Mansfield, Benjamin (Bethany) Stimens and Brandon Stimens of Mansfield, Alexandra Stimens of Pinellas Park, Florida, Alandrea, Andrew and Anastasia Stimens of Mansfield, and good friends Jan Kellogg of Cape Coral, Florida and Nancy Nemeth, her neighbor on Straub Road.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Lavern Stimens, her oldest daughter Sheila Marilyn Stimens, and oldest son Daniel John Stimens. Also her four older brothers : Joseph Jr, George, Paul and Albert Hammer.

Marilyn resided at Wedgewood Estates on S, Trimble Rd, in Mansfield for nearly five years. She and her family are appreciative of the care she received there from the Wedgewood staff and hospice ladies, especially during her last several years.

As per her wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. No flowers or donations. Just remember a woman who once worked very hard to achieve her dreams.