ASHLAND – The Ashland University women’s soccer team rode one of its most historic seasons into the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 on Friday night at Ferguson Field.

Unfortunately, there was an elephant in the room. Or rather, a Goliath in the opposing dugout.

Matched up against Grand Valley State – which was playing in the Sweet 16 for the 18th consecutive season – the No. 2-ranked Eagles numbingly watched as the Lakers buried the game’s lone goal with just 3:06 to play in a 1-0 defeat.

It was the first loss all year for Ashland (19-1-4). It also was the first goal the team had allowed at home in over two months during a season in which the Eagles essentially had become the best defensive team in the country.

“Soccer is a cruel sport and sometimes it doesn’t bounce your way,” AU coach Cayleb Paulino said.

“We created enough chances and I think that’s what we can hold our heads up high about is we did enough to win today and we didn’t back down.”

The Lakers (14-3-6) – owners of a Division II-record seven national titles in women’s soccer – advanced to play 3 p.m. Sunday at Ferguson Field against Washburn (19-3-1).

“We have some experience (in the Sweet 16),” Grand Valley State coach Katie Hultin said.

“This is the game we lost last year. So for us, it’s kind of one year back that we look. We know where we want to get to, but it’s one game at a time.”

With the majority of those in attendance assuming overtime was imminent, Lakers forward Taylor Reid found a seam while running from right to left in the AU box.

The senior sprinted between defenders and hammered a left-footed, line-drive shot past diving Eagles goalie Maddie Dolenga.

Dolenga finished the game with five saves and – had she played enough minutes this season – would have set Division II records in both goals-against average and save percentage.

But she said Friday’s goal will haunt her for a while.

“They caught us off-guard on the throw-in,” said Dolenga, before mentioning AU’s 55-5 advantage in goals this season. “… I think I’m going to wish that fifth (goal allowed) could have come at any other point during the season.”

The Eagles certainly had their chances and largely dominated the best opportunities in the first half.

With six minutes still remaining before halftime, Ashland already had five of its eight corner kicks for the contest.

The hosts led the Lakers for the game in corners, 8-3, but trailed in both shots (11-10) and shots on goal (6-5).

“That was the goal, to put them under stress and hope for the best (with early pressure),” Paulino said.

“I think their keeper made some good saves and I don’t know if we were really challenged that much in the opportunities that they had, but they put it in the back of the net when they needed to.”

Perhaps the hosts’ best chance came in the 19th minute on their third corner, when Grand Valley State goalie Isabel Imes (five saves) gathered a couple rapid-fire, up-close saves in front of the middle of the net.

Ashland junior forward McKinley Mendenhall had a header turned away by Imes in the 11th minute for the game’s first save, then rocketed a left-foot attempt at Imes about six minutes later, just after the Lakers finally took their first shot of the night.

Mendenhall, an Ashland High School graduate, finished with a game-high four shots.

“I think especially in the first 20 minutes we were really controlling the game and coming at them,” the junior said.

“Both of us were (among the) top teams in the whole nation, so it sucks having to face them in the region and not farther on.”

The matchup had a massively different feel than when the teams met Aug. 31 in Michigan, where the Eagles beat GVSU in much better weather on an own-goal.

With Christmas lights hanging on houses in the distance, Friday’s contest was played on the first night of December through brisk weather and a constant mist.

Both teams flexed their defensive muscle consistently throughout the night. One key play came with 8:34 left when Dolenga hunted down a loose ball just left of the goal and collided with Grand Valley’s Claire Breault, who was given the game’s lone yellow card on the play.

Dolenga said she lost her breath for a few seconds from the impact of the massive hit, but was fine after the time stoppage.

The pace and physicality of the game was no surprise to Hultin, who led the University of Michigan defense for four years as an assistant coach before arriving at Grand Valley State.

“For us, it’s been all about growth all season and Ashland definitely has grown all season,” said the coach.

“This was a battle of two teams that truly earned the right to be here and Ashland’s a phenomenal team.”

It was the first loss at home for the Eagles since they dropped their NCAA Tournament opener in 2021.

They had been 19-0-2 at home under Paulino since that 1-0 defeat to Drury.

“I’m proud of them and I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done in 24 games; it’s never going to be duplicated,” Paulino said.

“You’ve got to enjoy what you’ve done in the journey and not necessarily the way that today ended.”

The Eagles finished the season tying for the program record in overall wins (19) and NCAA Tournament wins (two) while also totaling 19 shutouts – just two off the Division II record.

Ashland, which also was ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time, will have a huge part of its roster returning.

Along with Mendenhall, Dolenga and a good portion of its defense, the Eagles should also feature top scorers including sophomore Dani Hicks (nine goals), junior Merrik Mihalek (seven) and freshman Ella Schneider (five) and Sydney Polen (seven), a Loudonville High School product.

“I think that’s the exciting piece moving forward in this program,” Paulino said.

“(Grand Valley State is) a seven-time national champion for a reason and we took them toe-to-toe and we had our chances. Today just didn’t work out for us.”