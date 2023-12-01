MANSFIELD –The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) has added

Memory Kits to its collection.

These Memory Kits are curated specifically for people with dementia, memory loss, or cognitive impairment.

Each kit is a themed collection of materials that help individuals to reminisce and create meaningful conversations.

Materials include a variety of tactile objects, digital media, activities, and conversation starters.

Kits also include resources to support caregivers and suggest ideas for ways to interact and connect.

According to Alzheimers.org, “Good communication is an important part of living well after diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. It helps diagnosed individuals to keep a sense of self, sustain relationships, and maintain their quality of life.”

The Memory Kits are a part of MRCPL’s Library of Things, a collection of non-traditional items that complement the mission to offer engaging and relevant experiences for people of all ages, supporting a vibrant quality of life.

Memory Kits are offered on various topics of interest to an older generation.

Customers can borrow kits on topics like the 1950s, cars and trains, farming, and more.

These kits can be put on hold and picked up from any of the Library’s nine locations or at a Bookmobile stop.

For more information, go to mrcpl.org.