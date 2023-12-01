The first support group Ben attended near his home in rural Ohio left him feeling disconnected. He walked away depressed and turned to drugs – the very thing that brought him there in the first place.

“They did the best they could, but their services were not current. They couldn’t quite meet me where I was,” he said. When a friend introduced him to Equitas Health and their support groups for members of the LGBTQ+ community, all of that changed for the 35-year-old.

“At Equitas Health, the support groups are more diverse in who attends and what they talk about. I didn’t even know we could talk about addiction and sexuality. That was the missing component for me,” said Ben.

The fact that he didn’t have to stop using drugs to attend his first meeting, or travel 100 miles to Columbus, also made a difference. Ben attends two Equitas Health support groups over Zoom and receives counseling through Equitas Health’s Mental Health & Recovery Services via Telehealth.

The Columbus-based, non-profit regional healthcare system serves people living with HIV/AIDS, the LGBTQ+ community, and others seeking a welcoming and affirming healthcare home. Their offices across the state, including the Mansfield office, connect people to free HIV and STI testing, doctors and pharmacists who treat HIV, dentists, gender-affirming care, housing assistance, counseling, and support groups.

The Mansfield office serves 160 clients living in a 10-county area. No matter where you live, you can join one of Equitas Health’s many support groups via Zoom. In fact, one online support group includes participants from New York, New Jersey, and Colombia.

These groups provide peer support to people living with HIV, people who experience hate crimes or domestic violence, and people who use drugs or are in recovery. They make space for transgender and gender-nonconforming folks, people exploring their relationship with food, and people who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Support groups give people the chance to share resources about health and healing. They can talk about what works and what doesn’t work for them. Support groups are especially critical for people living in rural areas, said Myles Stickle, director of Mental Health & Recovery Services at Equitas Health.

“I often say that connection is the pathway to healing. These spaces give you the opportunity to build community, which then fosters healing,” he added.

People of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community face a lot of hurdles to get into treatment. Many have been hurt by the medical community, including psychiatry. Bias and racism always come up in healthcare, said Stickle. “Support groups let you dip your toe into a healing space without sharing too much. You can come into a space with people who have a similar lived experience as you and get support,” he added.

For Ben, the freedom to be himself in the support groups at Equitas Health made all the difference in his recovery. They gave him a safe space to talk about the link between sexuality and addiction in the LGBTQ+ community. He also heard the term “harm reduction” for the first time.

“That probably saved my life,” he said.

Harm reduction recognizes that all people deserve dignity and care. It focuses on keeping the drug using community safe by providing information and tools like syringe exchange programs, free HIV/STI testing and treatment, wound care, and more. Harm reduction programs also include support groups.

“I was an IV drug user, and I never thought I would get off drugs,” said Ben. Then he attended a meeting of Tuesdays without Tina, a discussion group for gay, bisexual, and transgender people who have a relationship with meth.

“Sometimes I would just listen. Sometimes I would participate in the discussion,” he said. Participants discuss a wide variety of topics, including drug use, sex, isolation, and recovery.

Ben eventually became part of Equitas Health’s GraviTas program, an affirming treatment program for gay, bisexual, and transgender people who use meth. The program also includes a support group. Unlike Equitas Health’s other support groups, participants in GraviTas go through a diagnostic assessment, see a counselor, and consult with a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

“Myles said, if you want to be here and need space to process, we’re here. That was huge for me to know that was an option. I didn’t feel pressured,” said Ben.

It’s been nearly two years since Ben started attending Tuesdays without Tina and GraviTas, and a year and a half since he used meth. He continues to take medication prescribed by his nurse practitioner, talk with a counselor, and attend the support groups.

“Some people need to be there every week. Sometimes, if I’m in a good place I’ll back off. These groups are always an open door,” Ben said.

It helps that he doesn’t have to travel and can meet with others from the comfort of his home.

“I do wrestle with social anxiety to a certain degree. If I’m at home where I am really comfortable, I am more apt to be open. Having that option has been a make-or-break for me,” he said.

Many support groups moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of Equitas Health support groups meet both in person and on Zoom. Stickle said people find it less risky to join on Zoom. “It’s easier online to take that first step. You only have to share what you’re comfortable sharing. You don’t even have to share a name,” he said.

People can join a support group at any time, and they don’t have to be a patient or client of Equitas Health. Some groups meet weekly, others meet once or twice a month. Each group has a facilitator, but the facilitators don’t do therapy. That happens one on one, if a person chooses.

Recently, Ben was faced with an opportunity to use again. “I don’t know if it was the therapy or what, but it lost its luster,” he said. “The support I received helped me flip the script. I was able to say no, I don’t want that.”

Learn more about Equitas Health support groups at equitashealth.com/starthealing.

Learn more about all Equitas Health services at equitashealth.com.