For many people, access to healthcare depends on affordable marketplace

insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, or federal grant programs. Navigating those plans

and programs requires time, patience, and a certain amount of skill.

Equitas Health benefit navigators and financial counselors know the hurdles their

clients and others face to get coverage for healthcare. They work to make sure

people find a health plan that works for them and their needs. They also make sure

people stay enrolled to avoid a pause in their care.

“Whether it’s Medicaid or the marketplace, the applications are overwhelming and

anxiety-inducing. We help make it simpler,” Brayden Turner, manager of

community financial counseling for Equitas Health, said.

The Columbus-based, non-profit regional healthcare system serves people living

with HIV/AIDS, the LGBTQ+ community, and others seeking a welcoming and

affirming healthcare home. Equitas Health offices across the state, including the

Mansfield office, connect people to free HIV and STI testing, doctors and

pharmacists who treat HIV, dentists, counselors, support groups, housing

assistance, and affordable healthcare plans.

The Mansfield office serves 160 clients living in Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron,

Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties. Most of those

clients are living with HIV.

Clients, patients, and anyone who needs help with a health plan can connect with

an Equitas Health coverage expert. People can speak to a benefit navigator in their

area or with a financial counselor through Equitas Health’s Connect to Care

program. This program links people to medical services and financial counselors.

You don’t need to be a patient or client to get help through Connect to Care. You

just need to fill out the contact form.

Fall is a busy time for Turner and his colleagues who assist with coverage. Open

enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace insurance is Nov. 1 to Jan.15.

Even though people can sign up for Medicaid at any time throughout the year, they

often renew or change plans in October. Coverage navigators can also answer

questions during Medicare’s open enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Kimmie Gordon, a benefit navigator in the Mansfield office, helps people sign up for

Medicaid, marketplace insurance, and the Ohio Department of Health Ryan White

Program. As a payer of last resort, Ryan White pays for some HIV-related costs not

covered by insurance or other community resources. In order to sign up, clients

must be linked with a case management agency like Equitas Health. They can sign

up for Ryan White at any time throughout the year.

“The most important part of my job is talking with clients, asking about their care

and meds, answering questions, and helping them get enrolled,” Gordon said.

People living with HIV or seeking gender-affirming care have specific questions

about coverage for medication, surgery, and ongoing treatment. Turner’s team likes

to meet with people online or in person to look at the choices, let people know what

records they need, and remind them when to renew their plan.

“People who want gender-affirming care or who are living with HIV are really in

need of coverage. They don’t always know what resources exist, and they may fear

reaching out,” Turner said.

Those living in Ohio’s rural areas also have a harder time finding someone who can

answer their questions. They know what they need, but they don’t always know

where to go for help. Connect to Care counselors and benefit navigators provide a

safe space for people to ask questions and make choices about their coverage

without fear.

“I had someone reach out at 6 a.m. on a Saturday. They needed dental work right

away, and the dentist wouldn’t see them without insurance. I got them signed up

for Ohio’s Presumptive Eligibility, which lets some uninsured residents get

immediate healthcare services,” Turner said.

“A lot of folks don’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. Others

don’t know what terms like ‘deductible’ or ‘out-of-pocket’ mean,” Turner added.

Some people come to Equitas Health through the Ohio Department of Health’s list

of service providers on the ODH website.

“We can assist anyone in Ohio, and we work with a lot of people who are not

patients. We want to make sure everyone can get insurance,” Turner said.

To connect to services or receive help with enrollment, email

ConnectToCare@equitashealth.com or call (614) 572-0881.

Learn more about Equitas Health services at EquitasHealth.com.

Equitas Health Mansfield is located at 410 Park Ave. West, Suite 5. Walk-in hours

are MON – FRI from 9 AM – 5 PM, or call (419) 525-2437 to make an appointment.