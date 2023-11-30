You can enter this sweepstakes now through Dec. 16. Scroll down and complete the form to secure your entry. ⬇️

MANSFIELD – Miller’s Jewelry & Repair, a beloved family-owned business since 1951, is thrilled to to partner with Richland Source to launch an exclusive sweepstakes. With their new location at 1523 Lexington Ave., in the Ace Hardware Plaza, Miller’s Jewelry & Repair is excited to re-introduce themselves and their stunning new product lines to a wider audience.

At Miller’s Jewelry & Repair, cultivating long-lasting relationships with their customers has always been a top priority. With the belief that every customer is part of the family, their commitment to exceptional service and quality jewelry has made them a trusted name in the community.

These sweepstakes will not only reward lucky winners but also help spread awareness about their offerings to individuals who may not already be familiar with the store.

The star of the sweepstakes is none other than a sterling silver and diamond accented jewelry suite. This dazzling set includes a matching pendant, earrings, and bracelet, making it the perfect gift for someone special who exudes style and refinement. With a retail value of $535.00, this exquisite suite is sure to capture the hearts of participants.

While this piece is just one of their many offerings, the sweepstakes serves as a gateway to discovering the enchanting world of Miller’s Jewelry & Repair. Whether you are looking to find a holiday gift for a loved one or have a special occasion in mind, Miller’s is here to assist you in finding the perfect piece.

Enter the Sweepstakes:

Entries will be accepted through Dec. 16, 2023. The winner will be selected in a random drawing and will be notified via email within 5 days following the selection. No purchase necessary.

“We are all excited to be a part of this season’s sweepstakes to introduce ourselves and our new product lines to people in the area that don’t already know us,” Owner Mike Miller said.

Visit Miller’s Jewelry & Repair today and find out why they are considered the go-to destination for exceptional jewelry and repair services. With their commitment to customer satisfaction, they ensure that every interaction shines as brightly as their stunning pieces.

Remember, at Miller’s Jewelry & Repair, “Our Customers Are the Real Gems”.

Holiday Hours: Monday-Friday 10-7, Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 12-4.

Contest Rules:

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to those who sign up via the entry form and who are 18 years old as of the date of entry. The sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the USA and is void where prohibited by law. Employees of Source Media / Miller’s, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.



2. Agreement to Rules: By participating, you agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions as final and binding as it relates to the content. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

3. Sweepstakes Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on or about Dec. 1 2023 and ending Dec 16, 2023.

4. How to Enter: The Sweepstakes must be entered by submitting an entry using the online form provided on this Sweepstakes site. The entry must fulfill all sweepstakes requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are not complete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified. You may enter only once and you must fill in the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of.

5. Prizes: Winners will receive a “Sterling & Diamond Pendant, Earrings and Bracelet package” valued at $535. Giveaway Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the Sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution permitted except at Sponsor’s discretion. The prize is non transferable. Any and all prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by winners is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Miller’s / Source Media to use winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.



6. Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner selection and notification: Winners of the Sweepstakes will be selected in a random drawing under the supervision of the Sponsor. Winners will be notified via email to the email address they entered the Sweepstakes with within five (5) days following the winner selection. Sponsor shall have no liability for a winner’s failure to receive notices due to winners’ spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for winners’ provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 72 hours from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and releases as required, prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected.

The receipt by winner of the prize offered in this Sweepstakes is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY WINNER (AT SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN SUCH WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE SWEEPSTAKES AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

8. Rights Granted by you: By entering this contest you understand that Miller’s / Source Media or its respective licensees, successors and assigns will have the right, where permitted by law, without any further notice, review or consent to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter in perpetuity and throughout the World, your entry, including, without limitation, the entry and winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image or statements about the Sweepstakes, and biographical information as news, publicity or information and for trade, advertising, public relations and promotional purposes without any further compensation.

9. Terms: Miller’s / SBS / Source Media reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes should (in its sole discretion) a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes.



By entering the Sweepstakes you agree to receive email newsletters periodically from Miller’s / Source Media. You can opt-out of receiving this communication at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the newsletter.



10. Limitation of Liability: By entering you agree to release and hold harmless Miller’s / Source Media and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.