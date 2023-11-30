OHSAA girls basketball scores for November 30, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bucyrus rides to cruise-control win over Vanlue

Bucyrus dismissed Vanlue by a 61-30 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

Wynford denies East Knox’s challenge

Wynford grabbed a 45-33 victory at the expense of East Knox for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Nov. 30.

Pleasant sprints past Highland

Pleasant collected a solid win over Highland in a 33-23 verdict on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Pleasant and Highland faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Highland High School.

Buckeye Central dominates Ridgedale

Buckeye Central dominated Ridgedale 52-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Nov. 30.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.