ASHLAND — They may not have qualified for the Division II playoffs, but the Eagles are still soaring.

Ashland University will take a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s America’s Crossroads Bowl in Hammond, Ind., against McKendree University.

The game is one of four NCAA Division II-sanctioned bowl games and pits the Great Midwest Athletic Conference’s top-finishing team not invited to the playoffs (Ashland) against the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s top non-qualifier.

The Eagles (8-3) have won seven straight games after opening the season 1-3. McKendree (5-5) has won five straight.

“It’s a chance to play one more game, kind of a reward for the season,” first-year Ashland coach Doug Geiser said. “This gives you an opportunity to add a little extra (to the season).”

The Eagles are playing their best football of the season. Ashland followed a dramatic 37-35 quadruple-overtime victory over Findlay with a 56-23 shellacking of Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale.

Quarterback Trevor Bycznski threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Kentucky Wesleyan. The University of Buffalo transfer has completed 184 of 303 passes for 2,289 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Running back Larry Martin could eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau with a big game Friday. Martin has rushed for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns, including three against Kentucky Wesleyan. Gei’vonni Washington has run for 512 yards and two TDs.

Ferris State transfer and Bellefontaine native Dezmin Lyburtus emerged as AU’s top receiver this season.

The senior has 66 catches for 780 yards and 10 TDs and had one of the greatest single-game performances in program history in the epic win over Findlay. Lyburtus caught 11 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns against the Oilers.

Defensively, linebacker Jackson Myers leads the charge. The senior ranks first on the team with 71 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Three additional weeks of practice should serve the Eagles well going into the 2024 campaign.

“The first thing you want to do is you want to win the game. That is the most important thing,” Geiser said. “A collateral benefit is you get three more weeks to practice with your young guys and develop them further.

“You need to put the pedal to the metal. All gas, no brakes. You get a chance to play the game we love, get a chance to coach the game we love against a worthy opponent.”