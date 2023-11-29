MANSFIELD — The metal community shows up for people in need, said Dutch Oven guitarist Adam Anderson.

A co-organizer for “Metal for Miracles,” Anderson said an annual metal show also serves as a donation drive for The New Store. The store assists area children with clothing, toys and hygiene products their families might not be able to afford.

“The metal community can be overlooked and judged, so this is our way of giving back and letting people know we care about our community,” Anderson said.

Show attendees (18+) can pay a $10 cover or bring a new toy or children’s item to the show on Dec. 2 at Club Clover. Doors will open at the 185 Orange Street club at 5 p.m. and bands will start at 7 p.m.

The lineup is Dutch Oven, Chico’s Brother & The Foster Kidz, ILL WILL, Krymzon and Everything’s Taken. Anderson said Krymzon has been at each “Metal for Miracles” show and this will be Dutch Oven’s second show.

“All the bands bring in toys and donate their time to play the show, so it’s a really great time,” Anderson said. “Most years, I think between 50 and 100 people come out.”

Anyone who can’t make the show but still wants to donate to the cause can contact Anderson through the Facebook event page. The show will have raffle prizes including tattoos and tanning packages, and an ugly sweater contest.

Anderson started the show in 2015 and estimated the best show raised more than $1,000 worth of products.

“The donations vary, but we get a lot of footballs and dolls,” he said. “We try to discourage toys you can buy for $1, unless you bring multiple.”

Anderson said he plans to go shopping for additional items with the cover charge money and donate everything to The New Store. Attendees can donate any new kids items including toys, clothing, hygiene products and batteries.

“The New Store is really nice, they have different departments and dressing rooms, so I think the kids who shop there really have a good experience,” Anderson said.

Club Clover also has memberships available for sale, though the Metal for Miracles show is open to non-members.