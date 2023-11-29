Waking up at 6 a.m. to catch the bus and sitting through eight hours of classes is not every student’s best learning style.

Founded under the umbrella of Oakmont Education, Cypress High School is one of 16 credit recovery career-tech charter institutions. Each of the schools under their management aim to meet the needs of non-traditional students.

Director of Cypress High School Dr. Danielle Kelley envisioned something different than a traditional school. She wanted to promote a learning environment that focused on the whole student.

“I wanted to create a school I wish I attended. A school that gives second chances, a school that equips students with both practical and career training and credentials that lead to high quality job placement,” Kelley said.

Dr. Kelley had a dream to lead a school that was student-centered, embodied passion and fostered a family-like atmosphere.

Cypress High School places immense importance on fostering a culture of care, where every staff member is passionate about their role and cares about the students. The school aims to provide a safe and comfortable environment, ensuring students have at least one person they can turn to for guidance and support.

This goal is achieved by focusing on the holistic development of each and every student who walks through their doors. The curriculum encompasses working on social and emotional growth and is worked into the school day just like an english or math class, emphasizing mental well-being is just as important as academics. The school houses a local company that offers mental health support within the building, ensuring students have easy access to the resources they need to thrive.

“This school definitely focuses on your mental health and the teachers are very understanding that stuff happens outside of school and they can help you get through it. They also help you understand your core classes better than a traditional school could,” construction student Ezra Hovda said.

Hovda became a student at Cypress High School about a year and a half ago when he realized the normal school system and environment was not the right fit for him. Through the construction program, he has gained many valuable skills he hopes to use in his future occupation.

As a career tech school, the institution not only helps students meet state graduation requirements but also equips them with the ability and knowledge to reach success.

“We help with acquiring certification within the career tech programs and have a placement specialist whose job is to find high-quality jobs for the students during their time here and/or after graduation,” Dr. Kelley said.

Offering both morning and afternoon schedules to accommodate students’ varied needs is another way the school stands out, creating a flexibility that most other schools cannot. Students focus on two classes at a time, giving themselves goals of when they will finish a class. They are responsible for their own progress, with guidance and support from faculty when needed.

Unlike other career tech schools in the area, Cypress High School is completely free to every student.

“We provide all of the materials, uniforms and the supplies. The students save thousands of dollars by graduating with one of our career tech credentials,” Dr. Kelley said.

Becoming NCAA certified has been a recent game-changer for the school. Students no longer have to choose between following their sports passion and having a high-quality education. With all of the career-tech’s core classes becoming accredited and eligible, athletes are now able to attend the high school and play sports at their home school.

Although there are non-traditional aspects of the institution, Cypress High School is a place for anyone ages 15 to 21 who needs a learning environment dedicated to helping students become the best versions of themselves.

Phlebotomy student Ja’Miria Smith enrolled two months ago and can already say she enjoys school much more than she did at her previous school.

“A lot of teachers don’t care if you graduate or not, but these teachers really do care about you,” Smith said. “They really want to see you succeed. They want to see you grow. They want to see you improve. They really just want to see you do good.”

Cypress High School’s mission goes beyond education; it’s about empowering students to transform their lives and their community. The school encourages students to embrace opportunities and change their trajectories, echoing the sentiment that education is not about where you start but where you finish.

If there are any students who are behind in credits but want to graduate in 2024, contact Cypress High School to review your transcripts and create a plan. It is not too late to reach your goals.

For information about Cypress High School or to get enrolled, visit their website or call 419-528-8812.