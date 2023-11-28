MANSFIELD — Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder has about a month left in office.

A major water project he helped shepherd into fruition will last years into the future.

Reeder was in attendance Tuesday morning as Richland County commissioners voted to accept the low bids for a $1.7 million, three-phase project that includes installing water meters for all village customers; fire hydrant and valve replacement; dismantling the old water tower; and replacing the Main Street water line.

“We’re very satisfied. I want to thank the commissioners and and (Richland County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director) Jotika (Shetty) for all they have done on behalf of the Village of Shiloh to make this possible.

“Without their help, it wouldn’t have happened. We’re very thankful,” said Reeder, who chose not to seek another term during the November election.

“I’d also like to thank Lonnie McGhee (from the village water/sewer department) and his technical support for all of this, too,” the mayor said.

Dirt Dawg Excavating from Ashland was awarded the bid for the majority of the work at $1,696,939. Iseler Demolition Inc. from Port Hope, Mich., had the lowest bid for the water tower demolition at $70,700.

The project will be partially funded through $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded by county commissioners and $499,000 through a Ohio Public Works Commission grant obtained with the help of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission.

The village entered a water supply revolving loan account (WSRLA) with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to secure remaining funds needed.

Residents will also see an increase in their water bills to help pay for the work.

Bids came in about $500,000 lower than the $2.2 million originally estimated. But village administrator Bryan VerBurg said Tuesday it’s too soon to tell if the increased rates can be rolled back.

“Right now, at this point in time, I think it’s too early to tell. We have another grant we are looking at possibly getting on this. So right now, I don’t want to speak out out of turn. I think in the future we will know more,” VerBurg said.

Dan Barr with CT Consultants from Columbus, who helped design the project, opened the bids on Nov. 14. He said at the time he was pleased with the number of contractors offering to do the work.

“I bid a lot of jobs. I feel very happy to get four and we got nine. And the pricing was great,” Barr said at the time, adding work should begin in March.