MANSFIELD – Exceptional arts education and unmatched opportunities for students of all ages lie within Richland Academy of the Arts on 4th St. Founded with the aim of nurturing artistic talent, RAA has served as a haven for creativity, offering a diverse range of programs, including: dance, music, theatre, visual arts and martial arts. As RAA gears up for Giving Tuesday on November 28th, the Academy urges supporters to donate and help further their mission.

Sarah Horrigan-Ramos and her husband, Marden, both teachers at RAA, have witnessed and been a part of the incredible impact RAA has on its students. For the past decade and a half, both have been an integral part of the business, specifically in dance.

“Marden and I have been teaching at the Richland Academy of the Arts for 15 years. I have been the chair of the dance department for eight years, and teach ballet to our youngest dancers, 3- to 5-year olds, Jazz for our 6- and 7-year-olds, and Ballet, Pointe, and Modern for ages 6- to 18-years-old as well as a senior stretch class for our 60+ students,” Horrigan-Ramos said.

“I choreograph for our annual performances including The Nutcracker Ballet, the dance company spring show called the Richland Academy Dance Ensemble (RADE) and our May recitals.”

Horrigan-Ramos grew up with The Ashtabula Arts Center in Ashtabula, OH, a similar organization, building a strong foundation for her future in the arts. As a family, they have spent a majority of their lives at the Academy, their children growing up amidst the artistry and support of the RAA community.

The commitment and dedication of the entire RAA staff is commendable. Each member goes above and beyond to ensure the success and growth of the Academy’s programs. From organizing events to mentoring the students, the staff truly embodies the spirit of RAA. They all share a common goal — to provide an environment where students can thrive and discover their true creative potential.

“Beyond the dance steps and the training received in the classroom, RAA students learn life skills that will help them succeed in whichever path they choose. Time management skills, working with peers of all ages and backgrounds, becoming role models for younger students, teaching assistants, discipline, respect… and patrons of the arts for life,” Horrigan-Ramos said.

“Whether on stage or in the audience, each person is an important part of the continued growth and engagement of arts education and its survival for future generations.”

As RAA becomes a part of their everyday lives, the impact on students’ personal growth and artistic pursuits cannot be overstated. The students emerge as not only talented artists but also as dedicated individuals, ready to take on the world armed with skills that extend beyond the stage.

RAA’s programming has expanded exponentially over the years, offering opportunities for students of all ages. From intensive programs with year-round performances to educational field trips to professional dance companies in nearby cities, RAA ensures that their students are exposed to the best the arts have to offer. The Academy’s commitment to community engagement is evident through their participation in various events, as well as by opening their doors to organizations and collaborating with neighboring arts organizations.

Michael Benson, Executive Director, has been with the organization since July 2022. He completed his Bachelor of Music degree in piano performance at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music and the Master of Music and Doctor of Music Arts degrees at the University of Texas at Austin.

“The staff and faculty at the RAA are committed to offering the best arts education experiences available in Central Ohio,” Benson said.

Donations play a crucial role in supporting their programming and growth. The funds raised on Giving Tuesday will directly benefit students and community members alike. Donations will aid in expanding educational opportunities, providing scholarships, and enhancing RAA’s capacity to serve the community. By giving to RAA, donors are making an investment in the future of the arts, ensuring that access to high-quality arts education remains available for generations to come.

“The RAA provides a place to explore the artist within,’’ Benson said.

To learn more about Richland Academy of the Arts and to donate on November 28th, visit their website.