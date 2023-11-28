Cory Young, age 34, resident of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 26, 2023 as a result of a medical complication.

Born June 10, 1989 to Larry “Bubba” Young Jr. and Dian (Reed) Adkins he had been a lifelong area resident. A 2007 graduate of Shelby High School, he was employed with Stanley Black & Decker in Willard. An avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, Cory also enjoyed going to races at the Mansfield raceway and attending sprint car races in Attica. A great cook, he loved to spend time outdoors and looked forward to grilling out with family and friends. Cory will be remembered for his bright and vibrant personality. He was quick to make those close to him smile by always dancing and singing. He was very generous and always helping others when he could. Above all he loved his children and he cherished every moment he spent with his family.

He is survived by his mother Dian (Terry) Adkins, girlfriend Brittaney Workman of Shelby, children; Jayden, Amy, and Bentley Young, Camden, Caiden, Carden, and Emmary Kinney, his siblings; Brett (Sarah) Young of Galion, and Rusty (Jordan) Reed of Collins, his maternal grandmother Margaret Jordan of Ontario; stepsister Tammy (Tony) Hainline of Shelby; Todd (Brittainey) Adkins of Tiro; five nieces; Kylie, Alexa, Addy, Brilyn, Grace and one nephew Colton, and many cousins, other relatives, and close friends, who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his father Larry “Bubba”, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Larry and Doris Young, his maternal grandfather Arthur Dean Reed, step grand-father Richard “Dick” Jordan, Uncle Richard Reed and Aunt Lisa Lacy; cousin Tammy Knipp; and two step-brothers Tim and Brian Adkins.

Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, wearing their favorite Ohio State Buckeye’s attire, Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 PM. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery by the family at a later date.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved children, in care of their grandmother Dian Adkins.

