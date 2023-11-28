Charles R. “Charlie” Murphy, 82, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Charlie was born in Grayson, Kentucky on May 8, 1941. He was the son of Thomas and Prudie (Seagraves) Murphy. Charlie retired as a journeyman from Oklahoma and Missouri Electric. Charlie was very family-centered, and was treasured by everyone who knew him. A man of many talents, Charlie could build or make anything that he set out to. One of his talents included cooking and baking as his peanut butter pies were a favorite of many. He loved animals but had a very special place in his heart for his dogs.

He is survived by his wife whom he married on October 31, 1990, Patricia Murphy; his siblings, Letha (Harvey) Griffith, Fred (Delores) Murphy, and Betty Murphy (Jerry) Craighead, sisters-in-law, Judy (Rick) Duncan, Sheri Brogan, and Brenda (Raymond) Walker; his brothers-in-law, Bernie and Danny Brogan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents; his siblings, Elijah (Bertha) Baker, William Murphy, Ora Lee (Lenora) Murphy, Ray Melton Murphy, Wanda (Ora) Boggs, Violet (Talmage) Jhonson, and Linda (Wayne) Robertson, his sister-in-law, Mable Williams; and his brother-in-law, Henery Brogan.

Guests will be received from 10:00-11:00 am on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Charlie will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Please consider making a memorial contribution to the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com