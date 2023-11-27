MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Woerth Avenue from Hammond Avenue to Altamont Avenue.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by Dec. 1. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.

Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex

during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.