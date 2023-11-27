Sandra Lynn Kinnan of Ontario passed away early Saturday morning, November 26, 2023, at The Willows at Willard. She was 84 years old.

Born August 11, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ozie Lynn (Atwell) and Samuel Rinehart. She retired from Montgomery Ward and retired after 42 years of service. Sandra enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and creating broomstick lace. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed their company. Traveling was a passion of hers. Her beloved dog, Gucci, was a constant companion.

Sandra was a member of Avenue Church (formerly Ontario First Church of God) and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Loyal Workers Sunday school class. Giving of her time and talents was second nature to Sandra. She volunteered as a mother advisor for Rainbow for Girls and Grand Class of Color, and a R.S.V.P. volunteer for the Area Agency on Aging. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #17 and Women’s Relief Corps #26. Sandra was also a member of Mansfield Assembly #32, Galion Assembly #101 and the Shrine and Amaranth in Ashland.

Sandra is survived by three children, Samuel Kinnan, Tammy (Jeffrey) Hendershott and September (Dennis) Golden; grandchildren, Sean Hazelton, Matt (Sara) Kinnan, Cory (Hanna) Kinnan, Keyes Claypool, Johannah (Tim) Webber, Jessica (Michael) McQuillen, Nikki (Kevin) McBride, Jenna (Chris) Zickefoose; great-grandchildren, Jack, Elliot Ruth and Thomas Kinnan, Jayce Hazelton, Chace and Cameron, Kristian Stoodt, Owen Hendershott, Ryker Zickefoose, Bella Besenti, Oliver McBride and Vincent McBride, and Ciara; many cousins; and special friends, Lisa Them and Nichole Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kinnan.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service officiated by Scott Compton will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Avenue Church, 1756 Park Avenue West, Ontario. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband.

