Leigh Jackson, Sr., of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2024 after a brief illness surrounded by his loved ones. Born August 17, 1949 in Mansfield, he was the son of Willard Cecil and Laura Louisa (Bedford) Jackson.

Leigh was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1969 to 1973 earning the Vietnam service medal. Following his service, he married Diana Cline in 1973 and then attended Mansfield Technical School. He retired from Fifth Third Bank where he worked as a Computer Programmer for many years.

Leigh loved music, astronomy and trivia. He was also an avid traveler especially enjoying trip to Italy and sailing on the ocean. He was the director of a youth choir, Lifeline, for many years. His greatest joy was being “Papa” to his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca (Craig) Dusek, Leigh (Kim) Jackson, Jr. and Charles (Amanda) Jackson; six grandchildren, Allianna Jackson, Gideon Jackson, Samuel Dusek, Ethan Jackson, Lucas Jackson and Joseph Dusek; a brother, Donnie Jackson; a sister, Dorleen Jackson; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and his partner, Laurie Buchanan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Diana (Cline) Jackson on December 29, 1995; and a brother, Willie Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park where full military honors will be conducted by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. Friends may call two hours prior to the services, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Food Bank or the American Red Cross.

