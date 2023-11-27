Some of the best high school wrestlers from around the area came to Ontario High School on Monday night for the annual North Central Ohio Wrestling Officials Association All-Star Match. There were 20 exhibition matches in various weight classes, featuring three, one-minute periods for each. Donations were accepted at the door and will be used to provide a $500 scholarship at the end of the season to one senior wrestler from the event. Wrestlers from Ashland, Galion, Willard, Clear Fork, Lexington, Shelby, Ontario, South Central, Mansfield Senior and Madison participated in the event.