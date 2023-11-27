Darrell Chambers Massey of Mansfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023 at home following a short illness, just one day before his 83rd birthday.

He was born November 26, 1940 in Garrison, West Virginia to Frank and Edna (Brown) Massey, the youngest of 10 children. His father was a coal miner so he learned the value of hard work early in life. He retired from Kimmel Dry Cleaners in 2009 after 18 years of service. He married Barbara Ellen Harlow on September 12, 1967. They shared 36 years together until her passing December 14, 2003.

Darrell was a hard worker. He kept his yard immaculate until his health kept him from it, then his son-in-law took over. His house was spotless, he loved playing rummy and guitar, which he self-taught. He loved classic country music and came close to having his own country music career. He was a good singer and also played the harmonica. He was a sharp dresser and was quite popular with the girls in his younger days.

He is survived by the special lady in his life, Selma Furby, who was always there for him for 18 years; his daughter and son-in-law, Crystal (Dennis) Vanorman; granddaughters, Autumn Vanorman and Arielle Vanorman (Jeremy Dewitt); his two great-grandsons, Ezra and Abel Dewitt; his brother-in-law, Tom (Bonnie) Harlow; several nieces and nephews including special niece and her husband, Joyce (Gary) Stansberry; and his cat, Missy, who was great company for him. The family is very close and losing Darrell is a tremendous loss.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his precious wife, Barbara; brothers, Jimmy Massey, Johnny Massey, Vivian Massey, Yuhel Massey, Bob Massey, Frank Hudhall, Irvin Massey, and an infant brother; sister, Annie Bachelor; and a nephew who was more like a brother to him, Jerry Massey.

A private graveside service will be observed by the family. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Massey family.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

